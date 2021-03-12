https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/12/public-opinion-of-prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-nosedives-after-oprah-interview/

Dislike for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle grew following the ex-royal couple’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey last week, a new poll shows.

According to the YouGov survey of approximately 1,664 people in the United Kingdom, only three in every 10 respondents claimed to hold a positive view of the American actress who married into the royal family. At least 58 percent of those surveyed said that they viewed Meghan in a mostly negative light, bringing her net rating down to -27, a jump from the -14 that was found just a week before the interview.

Britons’ optimistic view of the prince declined by 15 points since the beginning of March before the interview aired. While polling shows that 45 percent of Britons currently hold a positive opinion about Harry, 48 percent of them see him in a negative light, marking the first time that public opinion of the prince is more negative than positive.

While the survey results suggested that Harry and Meghan were found to be more favorable with younger people aged 18 to 24, people 65 and older appear to have “overwhelmingly having negative feelings towards them.”







During their interview, Harry and Meghan both raised allegations about the royal family that received backlash and fact checks from people all across the world. They accused an unnamed person in Buckingham Palace of raising “concerns” about the color of their son Archie’s skin and alleged that when Meghan felt suicidal during her pregnancy, she received no help from the “institution.”

Days after the interview aired, the Queen released a statement saying the family was “saddened” to learn of Harry and Meghan’s challenges.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement said. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

