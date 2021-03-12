https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/12/question-why-did-a-biracial-student-fail-critical-race-theory-class-answer-because-he-refused-to-confess-his-white-dominance-n342148
About The Author
Related Posts
REPORT: CDC Apparently Changed COVID Criteria That Inflated Fatalities 10-Fold (2/2)
January 25, 2021
Report: McConnell Telling GOP Senators an Impeachment Vote to Convict Trump Would Be a 'Vote of Conscience'
February 10, 2021
Pres. Trump “Names Names” In His Speech at CPAC — Putting Primary Targets on the Backs of GOP Members Who Voted To Impeach
February 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy