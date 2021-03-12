https://moonbattery.com/racism-as-a-public-health-crisis/

Leftists learned a valuable lesson from the ChiCom virus: people will comply with almost any extreme of tyranny in the name of public health. Bizarrely yet unsurprisingly, they are now framing the implementation of critical race theory as a public health issue.

For example, Virginia passed a resolution declaring political incorrectness to be a public health crisis. WSLS reports:

The resolution states the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity will lead the charge on introducing steps to address systemic racism and its impact on public health in Virginia.

Other examples abound. This week, Thurston County, Washington’s Board of Health declared racism to be a public health crisis. The Utah Public Health Association has done the same. According to Denver7,

Around the country, about 180 cities and counties have declared racism a public health emergency, along with seven states.

The New York Times, flagship publication of the liberal establishment, is pushing the strategy of pretending “racism” is a health crisis.

Federal action can’t be far behind. It may be in the next pile of executive orders Biden is told by his handlers to sign.

After it has been established that the campaign to destroy “white supremacy” should be conducted as a health issue, what’s next?

Since they have been able to make us wear masks over coronavirus, maybe accused racists will be forced to wear dunce hats. This was done to those deemed politically incorrect during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, the closest recent historical corollary to what is happening in America today. Maybe they will force racists to “socially isolate” in special camps, where they will be prevented from infecting others with their incorrect thoughts and where they might be rehabilitated through rigorous indoctrination.

On a tip from ABC of the ANC.