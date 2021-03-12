https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/response-from-georgetown-law-dean/
About The Author
Related Posts
List of 200 businesses whose leaders are backing Gun Control…
February 22, 2021
Josh Hawley files ethics complaint against 7 democrat Senators…
January 26, 2021
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. replaces his marijuana flag — with bigger one…
February 24, 2021
Elon Musk’s younger brother is one of the luckiest men on earth…
February 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy