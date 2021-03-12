https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/542738-rising-march-12-2021
About The Author
Related Posts
Schumer becomes new Senate majority leader
January 20, 2021
Justice Department, FBI debating whether to charge all those involved in Capitol riots: WaPo
January 23, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy