Sara A. Carter spent this week reporting from the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. From Yuma Thursday night, Carter spoke on Fox News’ “Hannity” where she explained the border crisis from the ground.

“The flow that’s coming in is not just the innocent migrants, which the majority of them are but there’s a lot of criminal elements as well that are coming in,” Carter noted.

In response to a question about the Biden administration’s refusal to declare the migrant surge a crisis and address the issue, Carter emphasized that the policy of undoing the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy will only exacerbate the issue.

The Trump policy returned asylum-seekers to Mexico to await adjudication of their claims in U.S. Immigration Courts.

“The only way to fix this problem is to tell the truth to the American people and find a solution together,” Carter said. “If they’re refusing to see the truth, then it’s going to get far worse and believe me they’re expecting more than 100,000 coming into the United States this month.”

