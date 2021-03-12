http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YcdZysgdCPA/

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “should resign.”

Schiff said, “I think that my colleagues from New York are right. It probably is time for him to step down. They’re closer to the situation than I am. But, I have confidence that if they’ve made the judgment that he can’t govern anymore, that he doesn’t have their confidence or the confidence of New Yorkers to do that, and in light of the seriousness of the allegations of sexual assault or harassment, then I don’t think he can carry on, and in the best interest of the people of New York, he should resign. So, I think they’ve reached the right judgment and they’re in a position to know.”

