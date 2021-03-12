https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543016-schumer-gillibrand-call-on-cuomo-to-resign

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten GillibrandABC names new deputy political director, weekend White House correspondent The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Lawmakers face Capitol threat as senators line up votes for relief bill The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Senate Dems face unity test; Tanden nomination falls MORE (D-N.Y.) late Friday called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNY Speaker authorizes Cuomo impeachment investigation Whitmer suggests ‘double standard’ between Democrats and GOP on sexual harassment allegations New York Democrats to huddle on Cuomo’s fate MORE (D) to resign amid growing sexual harassment allegations against him.

In a joint statement, the two senators, who had come under pressure themselves to call on Cuomo to resign after other state officials and House lawmakers from New York had done so, said it would be difficult for him to continue to govern given the controversies.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership,” the two senators said.

“We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” they continued. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

A spokesperson for Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The statement from New York’s two senators marks another blow to Cuomo, who faced a new wave of calls for his resignation Friday as the dam appeared to break with members of the Empire State’s congressional delegation.

Included among the New York Democrats who said earlier Friday that Cuomo should leave were a slew of high-profile lawmakers, including Rep. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis Nadler‘Cancel Culture’ is just free speech holding others accountable Gaetz, Jordan ask House Judiciary to probe conservatorships, citing ‘Free Britney’ House slated to vote on Violence Against Women Act next week MORE, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezBiden should mark COVID’s anniversary: It’s been good to him and Democrats Manchin cements key-vote status in 50-50 Senate Mellman: Party brand vs personal brand MORE and Jamaal Bowman.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said.

“As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges,” Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman added in a joint statement.

New York Democratic Reps. Mondaire Jones, Carolyn Maloney Carolyn MaloneyLawmakers unveil measure to give Postal Service B for electric vehicles Republicans call for investigation into impact of school closures on children with disabilities DOJ declined to take up Chao ethics probe MORE, Yvette Clarke Yvette Diane ClarkeLawmakers roll out bill to protect critical infrastructure after Florida water hack Lawmakers line up behind potential cyber breach notification legislation DHS announces new measures to boost nation’s cybersecurity MORE, Nydia Velázquez and Grace Meng Grace MengCalifornia woman charged with hate crime after spitting at Asian American, yelling slur Justice Dept. pledges to address hate crimes against Asian Americans Tanden withdraws nomination as Biden budget chief MORE have also called for Cuomo’s resignation.

The growing chorus pushing for Cuomo’s departure comes as the governor faces mounting allegations of harassment from former aides as well as scrutiny over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Cuomo’s administration has come under bipartisan fire after it was revealed it intentionally undercounted the number of people in New York nursing homes who died from COVID-19 out of fear that the Trump administration would launch an investigation.

The firestorm surrounding the allegations against Cuomo grew Thursday when it was revealed that the Albany Police Department received a referral for one of the harassment claims against the governor, and again late Friday morning when Jessica Bakeman, a former New York statehouse reporter, became the seventh woman to say that the governor had harassed her.

Cuomo has faced allegations of groping and unwanted kissing, while women who have come out against him have also said he asked personal questions about their sex lives and made other inappropriate comments in the workplace.

