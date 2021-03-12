https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/sen-kennedy-calling-stimulus-covid-bill-like-thinking-stripper-really-likes-video/

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took aim at Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill during a Fox News interview on Thursday morning. He likened calling the bill a “coronavirus bill” to thinking that “the stripper really likes you.”

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki boasted that the bill is the “most progressive bill in American history.”

Senator Kennedy attacked how the bill was being presented as coronavirus relief.

Sen. John Kennedy: “President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response is ‘right, and the stripper really likes you.’ Calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist.” pic.twitter.com/8WRqcRhu8P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

“President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response is, ‘Right, you know, and the stripper really likes you,’” Kennedy said. “I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock-full of spending porn. There are parts of it I like. I like trying to help people who are unemployed, and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.”

Senator Kennedy slammed parts of the massive spending spree, specifically provisions that funnel taxpayer funding to prisoners and illegal aliens.

“But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket-loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help?” he continued. “I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools that refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations — this bill has a reparations provision — and if you add up all the coronavirus spending, and then all the spending porn, there’s no comparison.”

“And to me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn, is like looting after a natural disaster and that’s why I voted against it,” he concluded. “We tried with President Biden, he said, ‘Look, ‘I’ll meet you halfway,’ we said, ‘OK.’ Well, and then he just ignored us.”

