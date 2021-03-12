https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/sen-ted-cruz-notes-cnn-is-puzzled-why-americans-care-about-freedom-after-jim-sciutto-objects-to-his-4th-of-july-tweet/

During his address Thursday night, President Biden said that if all goes well, Americans might be able to gather “in small groups” by the time the 4th of July rolls around.

Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted this in response:

CNN NatSec correspondent Jim Sciutto got his “journalism” on in commenting about Cruz’s tweet:

Wow, some people and their pesky concerns about freedom!

THIS. Is CNN.

And it’s just so ironic:

Maybe Trump should come out in support of canceling the 4th of July just to get “journalists” to instinctively take the other side and stand up for freedom.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...