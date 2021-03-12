https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/senators-blast-capitol-police/

Republican senators wrote to the acting Chief of U.S. Capitol police questioning the presence of the National Guard and extensive fencing around the Capitol.

The March 12th letter emphasizes how the justification for the two security measures remain unclear to the American people – and even the Senate.

“Since the events of January 6th, Capitol Police has repeatedly failed to provide specific credible threat intelligence to adequately justify the current Capitol security posture, which remains disproportionate to the available intelligence,” the letter signed by five Republican senators notes.

“As it relates to fencing, it is entirely unclear to us why the fencing around the complex remains, given the absence of any current specific threat to the Capitol and given the ability to rapidly re-deploy fencing should that threat posture change,” it continues before raising similar concerns over the extended presence of National Guard troops.

The senators outline seven key questions, including how the events of January 6th unfolded, what the explicit justification for fencing is, and if National Guard troops could be replaced by more modern forms of surveillance.

