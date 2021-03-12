https://hannity.com/media-room/squad-goals-pressley-says-canceling-rent-mortgages-housing-is-fundamental-human-right/

Rep. Ayanna Pressley commented Friday morning on the “Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act” at the US Capitol; saying the legislation is necessary to help “hard-hit families” during the CoVID pandemic.

“[The Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act] is bold legislation that meets the moment and affirms housing as the fundamental human right that it is,” said Rep. Pressley.

.@AyannaPressley: “The Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act would help ensure tenants and mortgage holders don’t have a backlog of payments once this crisis is over. It would forgive all rental debt to ensure that the credit scores of hard-hit families are not forever tarnished.” pic.twitter.com/FIAaP57QcQ — The Hill (@thehill) March 12, 2021

Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar introduced new legislation this week that would “permanently cancel all rent and mortgage payments” until the Spring of 2022; failing to explain how landlords, banks, real estate developers, utility companies, and others would pay the bills for the next 12 months.

“I introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act, which would permanently cancel all rent and mortgage payments until April 2022,” said Omar.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “I introduced the Rent and Mortgage Cancelation Act, which would permanently cancel all rent and mortgage payments until April 2022.” pic.twitter.com/u6hyM6F5na — The Hill (@thehill) March 11, 2021

“The solution is to cancel rent and mortgage payments!” she added. “The legislation would also create a home-lenders relief fund to fully compensate landlords… It would also establish an optional fund that would extend affordable housing.”

Watch Omar’s comments above.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

