Actress Stacey Dash is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump, Fox News, and past “offensive” comments she made that were critical of identity politics.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, the “Clueless” star denounced the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol as “appalling and stupid” and said that supporting Trump publicly put her in “some kind of box” that she doesn’t “belong” in.

“I think the Capitol Riots were appalling,” she told The Daily Mail. “When that happened I was like ‘Ok, I’m done. I’m truly done.’ Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on January 6 was just appalling and stupid.”

Dash added, “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

The “new Stacey,” she said, would never work for Fox News, either. Dash previously worked as a contributor for the network before she was fired in 2017.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” she said. “I was the angry, conservative, black woman. And at that time in my life, it was who I was. I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

“I’m not a victim of anyone. Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

Dash noted that she’s been “basically blacklisted” by Hollywood since coming out as conservative: “I’ve been basically blacklisted. Being a black conservative is not easy.”

“This idea that people think I’m coming from a place of judgement with the things I believe? No, it’s experience,” she continued, adding, “I’m from the hood. The codes of the street are very conservative. If you’re not a hustler, if you don’t know how to hustle, how to make your money, you’re a lamb for the slaughter.”

Dash notably said in January 2020 during a “Fox & Friends” appearance that stations like BET (Black Entertainment Television) should not exist.

“We have to make up our minds,” she said. “Either we want to have segregation or integration. And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the (NAACP) Image Awards where you’re only awarded if you’re black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard.”

Dash told The Daily Mail of past controversies, “Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them. They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

The actress, who stars in the new film “Roe v. Wade,” stood by her pro-life views, however.

“I have my values and my morals. My position on abortion is because of my own personal experience,” she said.

“I was on the abortion table with my son. They were about to wheel me into the operating room because I was four months pregnant. I said ‘God, please, you have to tell me what to do. And I don’t want a sign, I don’t want a whisper. You have to tell me.’”

‘God spoke to me like thunder, and he said ‘Keep your son,’” Dash detailed. “He even told me it was a boy. I ripped the IV out my arm, jumped off the table, very dramatic.”

“But my son’s 30 years old today. I’m just so grateful that I took that time and I listened to God. That’s why I’m pro-life, from my own personal experience.”

