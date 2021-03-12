https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/12/states-need-to-protect-children-from-trans-abuse-by-investigating-planned-parenthood-now/

As Democrats in the Senate prepare to advance the so-called Equality Act to enshrine transgenderism everywhere possible, whistleblowers have come forward to illustrate the horrifying realities of transgender “medicine.”

Their stories also offer a peek into a dark network of institutions hoping to reap massive amounts of taxpayer and insurance company dollars sterilizing their victims, giving them heart attacks, and chopping off fully functioning body parts, all for financial and political gain. Many of the victims of transgender “medicine” are manipulated children. It will surprise nobody paying attention that a major player in this growing network profiteering from human pain is the nation’s largest abortion corporation, Planned Parenthood.

Long a massive Democrat financier amply repaid with PR and government preferences by Democrat politicians such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Planned Parenthood has been swiftly diversifying its human charnel business into transgender “services.” “Planned Parenthood is now one of the largest providers in the United States of cross-sex hormones like testosterone to females seeking medical gender transition,” notes journalist and author Abigail Shrier.

According to its latest annual report, Planned Parenthood received $616 million from taxpayers in 2018-19. Because Planned Parenthood has spent hundreds of millions to gain political influence with Democrats over decades, and Democrats now control the White House and U.S. Congress, others must investigate and protect children from those who are willing to butcher human beings in the womb and now for the rest of their lives, all for money and power.

Writing in Newsweek in February, 48-year-old Scott Newgent revealed the suffering transgender body mutilators worked on her in the name of “liberation.”

I was informed about all the wonderful things that would happen due to medical transition, but all the negatives were glossed over. Since then, I have suffered tremendously, including seven surgeries, a pulmonary embolism, an induced stress heart attack, sepsis, a 17-month recurring infection, 16 rounds of antibiotics, three weeks of daily IV antibiotics, arm reconstructive surgery, lung, heart and bladder damage, insomnia, hallucinations, PTSD, $1 million in medical expenses, and loss of home, car, career and marriage. All this, and yet I cannot sue the surgeon responsible—in part because there is no structured, tested or widely accepted baseline for transgender health care. Read that again: There is no structured, tested, or widely accepted baseline for transgender health care. Not for 42-year-olds, and not for the many minors embarking on medical transition in record numbers.

A Planned Parenthood employee whistleblower gave Shrier a close-up to this industry recently. The whistleblower said the vast majority of Planned Parenthood gender clinic “clients” are not 48-year-old adults like Newgent, but minor teens. She told Shrier “trans identifying kids are cash cows” for Planned Parenthood, “and they are kept on the hook for the foreseeable future in terms of follow-up appointments, bloodwork, meetings, etc., whereas abortions are (hopefully) a one-and-done situation.”

How Planned Parenthood processes these children into lifelong medical customers, with a final outcome likely similar to Newgent’s serious suffering, is horrific. The standards of care appear to be nearly nonexistent, and the entire focus on hooking minors up to expensive and never-ending medical interventions as quickly as possible, almost no questions asked. Shrier reports the whistleblower said of her Planned Parenthood facility:

There were no doctors at the clinic where she worked. Nurse practitioners were the professionals with the highest medical training, she said. The clinic employed a gender counselor who had ‘no actual professional credentials or formal training other than being MtF’ (that is, a male-to-female transgender person). Adolescents would come and speak to this gender counselor and Planned Parenthood would then forward the counselor’s ‘notes to an actual licensed mental health professional somewhere off-site, and rubber stamp approve the patients to begin their transition. This is basically how they circumvented the requirement to speak to an actual counselor.’

This testimony fits what the public has learned from investigations into Planned Parenthood’s abortion business practices. Their facilities have reportedly performed unlicensed procedures; been reported for major health and safety violations; and been the site of badly botched abortions that have caused mothers’ unnecessary deaths.

Planned Parenthood has been repeatedly investigated for failing to follow state health and safety laws and is apparently still under federal investigation after numerous criminal referrals from Congress related to its documented practice of trafficking in the body parts of aborted babies.

In addition to the $600 million taxpayers send Planned Parenthood each year, Planned Parenthood affiliates received between $65.8 million and $135 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans from federal taxpayers, according to LifeSiteNews. They stand likely to receive more in further distributions of federal COVID spending promised by the Biden administration, as well as expanded federal dollars under various federal programs such as the $60 million per year in federal family planning money the Trump administration revoked.

Given the Biden administration and Democrats’s cozy and financially reciprocal relationship with Planned Parenthood, there is zero chance the federal government will investigate the abortion giant’s freewheeling distribution of testosterone. State departments of health, medical boards, attorneys general, and legislatures must fill the void.

The Planned Parenthood whistleblower who spoke to Shrier provided several strands that suggest misconduct, all of which merit investigation by state officials.

First, the “cash cow” perspective of Planned Parenthood officials makes “follow the money” particularly pertinent here. State officials should audit all Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood clinics that promote transgender “services,” to ensure compliance with state law. The organization’s website provides a link listing the various “health centers” that provide hormone injections.

State laws vary concerning the use of Medicaid funds to pay for medicines and procedures designed to create an opposite-sex appearance. About one dozen states expressly exclude taxpayer coverage for surgical procedures, but “some policies are more broadly written and may also exclude hormone treatment.” For instance, Ohio’s Medicaid provisions expressly exclude “inpatient or outpatient services related to the provision of the services” related to so-called “gender transformation.”

Given Planned Parenthood’s history of flouting federal law prohibiting trafficking in baby body parts, it is not a stretch to worry that some creative bookkeeping might be in play for seeking reimbursement from Medicaid.

States that don’t expressly prohibit reimbursement for all appearance-altering “treatments” also have reason for concern over Medicaid payments going to Planned Parenthood given the whistleblower’s insider tale of Planned Parenthood’s modus operandi. For instance, while Texas’ Medicaid provider’s manual seems to only limit payment for surgical procedures, banning reimbursement for “sex change operations,” generic Medicaid rules also prohibit the state from paying for “services or supplies that are not reasonable and necessary for diagnosis or treatment.” In no sane world would the description provided of Planned Parenthood’s nearly drive-through quality of dispensing hormones qualify under this standard.

Of course, we aren’t operating in a sane world, or at least half the country isn’t. That is why the Biden administration and blue states may turn a blind eye to the most recent charges against Planned Parenthood.

But Planned Parenthood’s hormone-peddling clinics also operate in Texas, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and many other red states. State departments of health in those states already oversee government-funded social service programs, and regularly conduct audits of Medicaid providers.

Computer algorithms could easily pinpoint locations experiencing aberrant billing or suspicious exponential growth. A full on-site audit of those locations, then, could determine whether there are violations of the state Medicaid provisions. Where appropriate, state attorney general offices could step in.

Planned Parenthood whistleblowers could greatly expedite the process while also benefitting themselves. Most states protect whistleblowers and allow insiders who expose Medicaid fraud to retain a portion of the money recouped. Called a “qui tam action,” a whistleblower may sue on behalf of a state for Medicaid fraud and then share in a percentage of any recovery.

A more serious concern than potential Medicaid fraud, though, stems from the whistleblower’s description of Planned Parenthood’s supposed provision of medical care, especially to adolescents. If the details the whistleblower provided Shrier are accurate and representative of the “care” provided at other Planned Parenthood locations, state boards with oversight of medical professionals must intervene to ensure compliance with medical standards.

Absent whistleblower or patient complaints, state boards of medicine may be powerless to protect the public until it is too late. State legislatures, however, could and should ensure that their citizens, especially minors, are protected from the profit-seeking vultures at Planned Parenthood by more stringently regulating the prescribing, dispensing, and injection of opposite-sex hormones.

Again, red states must lead the effort. Through committee hearings and testimony, the rest of America can then learn of the harm inflicted on our nation’s adolescents as the long-time slaughterhouse adopts them as a new cash cow.

