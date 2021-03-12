https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/12/stop-it-get-some-help-rob-reiner-thanks-god-and-weeps-openly-after-bidens-creepy-as-address-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Rob.

Dude.

This is just embarrassing.

When anyone treats a president like he’s their Messiah it’s not a good thing … this is just mental. Now to be fair, this editor wept openly as well, but not because we ‘have a real president’, but because of the damage this ‘real president’ is already doing to this country.

We suppose Meathead is gonna Meathead but still.

Thank God we have a real President. It makes you cry. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 12, 2021

HOOBoy.

Guess how this went over.

When they speak with hushed tones and breathlessly while they let you know how they are removing your God given rights should you not comply, it should bring you to tears.

It should shake you to your core — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) March 12, 2021

But HE’S SO THANKFUL to have this overbearing and overreaching government. God forbid he actually have to think for himself.

You’re right, having an utter moron as president does make me cry. Cry for the days when we had someone who cares about America in the Oval Office. Biden doesn’t even know where he is or what he’s signing — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) March 12, 2021

So basically you never cared about the kids in cages. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) March 12, 2021

Considering Biden officially has more kids in cages than Trump ever did?

Yeah.

We don’t have a president, we have a figure head, and yes, it makes me cry. — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) March 12, 2021

I have no doubt that’s true for you, but then you strike me as a weeper. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) March 12, 2021

He probably does cry easy.

Good god – you’re almost as out of it as Biden is. pic.twitter.com/trmQgcYuzH — Natty#18 Roll Tide 🦇💀🦇🇺🇸 (@mas7095) March 12, 2021

you’re soft in the head…..biden is destroying the USA, just like obama — UNBOOSTED (@clamsroll) March 12, 2021

Please, Hallmark channel makes you cry. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 12, 2021

Hallmark movies … blech.

It is pretty sad to see someone so obviously in the grip of dementia take advantage of tbh — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 12, 2021

Seriously.

All. Day. Long.

