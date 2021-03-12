https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/12/stop-it-get-some-help-rob-reiner-thanks-god-and-weeps-openly-after-bidens-creepy-as-address-and-the-jokes-write-themselves/

Rob.

Dude.

This is just embarrassing.

When anyone treats a president like he’s their Messiah it’s not a good thing … this is just mental. Now to be fair, this editor wept openly as well, but not because we ‘have a real president’, but because of the damage this ‘real president’ is already doing to this country.

We suppose Meathead is gonna Meathead but still.

HOOBoy.

Guess how this went over.

But HE’S SO THANKFUL to have this overbearing and overreaching government. God forbid he actually have to think for himself.

Considering Biden officially has more kids in cages than Trump ever did?

Yeah.

He probably does cry easy.

Hallmark movies … blech.

Seriously.

All. Day. Long.

***

