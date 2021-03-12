https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/survey-says-californians-spend-almost-1000-year-hangover-food/

(10 NEWS) – A fun night out with friends can quickly turn into a morning headache, and people usually turn to food for remedy. A recent survey says the average Californian spends almost $1,000 a year on hangover food.

According to Solutions-Recovery.com, the average California drinker spends $958 per year on hangover comfort food, compared to a national average of $947, which works out to $80 per month.

Whether it’s a large breakfast or greasy fast food, spending a few bucks in order for reprieve from a massive headache will always feel like money well spent.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

