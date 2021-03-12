https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/target-hq-is-leaving-downtown-minneapolis/

Target HQ Moves Out Of City Center Building In Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target announced on Thursday that the company is downsizing its Minneapolis office space by moving out of City Center, a move that decreases its downtown footprint by one-third.

In an email to corporate employees, Target executives said its post-pandemic “Flex for Your Day” policy—a hybrid model that will allow both remote and on-site work—requires less office space, driving the decision to stop its lease of nearly one million square feet at City Center.

The 3,500 employees who worked at that location will be relocated to another Minneapolis location or Brooklyn Park. Target’s announcement is poised to have impact far greater than just shedding office space. Businesses located in the heart of Minneapolis rely on foot traffic of people working downtown.

“That’s definitely going to have an impact on us,” said Emanuel Sas, owner of Come Pho Soup and La Belle Catering, a cozy space on the Nicollet Mall. “I think that hybrid model is going to impact businesses like us that depend majorly on the businesses working downtown.”

Steve Cramer, President and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said Target’s move to downsize could mean the beginning of a new normal for office culture, which has changed dramatically since the pandemic upended how Americans live and work—reshaping downtown as a result.

Target is the largest employer in Minneapolis with 8,500 corporate workers.