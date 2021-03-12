https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/tennessee-woman-collects-16000-winnie-pooh-items/

(UPI) – A Tennessee woman is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for her collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia, which includes more than 16,000 different items.

Donna Fee of Elizabethton said she started collecting Pooh items 31 years ago, when her son was only 6 months old, and her collection of toys, miniature statues, dishware, posters and other items soon numbered in the thousands.

“Right now, I can tell you the total is 16,147, but we are getting more in about every day,” Fee told the Times News.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

