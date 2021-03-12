https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-man-borrowed-bmw-robbed-bank

A Texas man drove a BMW loaned to him from a dealership to rob a bank, before heading back to the dealership to use the stolen money as a down payment on the vehicle — and now he has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Eric Dion Warren, 50, pleaded guilty to the bank robbery last August and on Tuesday, he was handed the maximum sentence for his crime, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

Court documents show that in June 2019 Warren was finalizing the purchase of a black BMW at an auto dealership in Lubbock, Texas, when he took the vehicle out for a test drive.

He then allegedly drove the vehicle to AIM Bank in Wolfforth, Texas. Once there, he entered the bank and approached one of the tellers, placing a paper bag from a fast-food restaurant on the counter along with a note of demands.

“This is a f***ing robbery. Play with me and die. I want $10,000 in $50 and $100 bills now you got 1 minute or I will kill you,” the note allegedly read.

“I ain’t playing around, I only want $100s and and $50s,” Warren said as he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun.

After the teller gave Warren the money, which included strapped $20 bills with recorded serial numbers, he reportedly fled the scene, warning the teller not to “push any buttons.”

About 15 minutes after the robbery, Warren arrived back at the car dealership in Lubbock and, according to official testimony, literally started waving the cash he had just illegally obtained at employees. He eventually entered the dealership’s finance office and attempted to purchase the car using $3,000 cash as a down payment.

But it wasn’t too long before Warren’s scheme began to fall apart. While he was in the finance office, an employee at the dealership was tipped off about the bank robbery and matched the vehicle description to the one the dealership had just loaned to Warren. The employee then alerted law enforcement and, just like that, Warren’s plot was foiled.

The Justice Department noted that Warren was found in possession of cash in excess of $5,000, the strapped $20 bills, the demand note, and a painted pellet gun which resembled a real handgun.

Open, shut case.

