Texas porch pirate loses her top during brazen daylight theft

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Package thieves will usually stop at nothing to claim their prize. For this woman, even losing her top did NOT slow her down…. andddd it was ALL caught on camera. 😳😳 Precinct 1 and @ConstableRosen are investigating. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/RsqLbGdQBg — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) March 11, 2021

A Texas porch pirate was in such a rush to snatch a package that her top slid off during the brazen daylight heist caught on a doorbell security camera. In a video obtained by KHOU 11, the woman can be seen running barefoot up to the porch of a Houston home and swiping a box containing a dress from Nordstrom.

During the theft, though, the woman’s shirt slips off, which was captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera. “She clearly was having a wardrobe problem on the way up,” Harris County Constable Alan Rosen told Fox News.

“I don’t think I’ve seen one of those.”

“We’ve got some suspects in mind. We got a pretty clear look at the vehicle and of the person,” he told the outlet.