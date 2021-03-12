https://truepundit.com/texas-school-district-has-never-required-masks-or-distancing-and-students-are-thriving-its-not-that-difficult-if-you-really-put-the-needs-of-kids-first/

A rural school district in Texas defied the experts and orders from its government masters when it came to face masks and social distancing in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of bowing to pressure, the district worked with parents to open schools in August without COVID restrictions or mandates — and by all accounts, the students are thriving.

Peaster Independent School District has had no distancing, no required face masks, and no mandatory quarantines since school started last August, KTVT-TV reported Monday. The students have had a “100% normal school experience” this school year – nothing has been canceled and no one has been quarantined.

“And the kids in Peaster, Texas, have thrived,” Superintendent Lance Johnson told the outlet.

It all goes back to a decision last year that virtual schooling would not be successful for this community, KTVT said.

PISD surveyed families to see what they wanted for their kids and what they would be comfortable with. According to KTVT, 55% of parents said they would send their students to school if masks and social distancing were required for all grades. When the district asked about offering a school year as close to normal as possible, that number jumped to 86%.- READ MORE

