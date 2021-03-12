http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/-YU6bQyCi7A/the-ccp-blazes-a-trail.php

The Red Chinese have been cracking down on freedom in Hong Kong for some time, in violation of the promises they made when Great Britain returned sovereignty to China. The CCP’s latest move is intended to permanently extinguish democracy in Hong Kong. The London Times reports:

China’s grip on the city tightened yesterday when its parliament unanimously approved new election rules that make it almost impossible for democracy activists to run for office.

I am not sure I knew that China has a parliament.

The National People’s Congress voted 2,895-0, with one abstention, for the changes that will give Beijing a veto on candidates deemed unpatriotic.

2,895 to 0! How’s that for unity? America’s Democrats must be jealous. More on how the CCP’s veto will work:

Beijing said the changes were necessary to return Hong Kong to its constitutional order after mass protests, and that patriots would be able to stand.

Hey, no problem: if you are certified as a “patriot” by the CCP, you can still run.

Zhang Xiaoming, from the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said that the “chaos” of recent years showed that the city’s electoral system had “clear loopholes and shortcomings”.

Our electoral system had “clear loopholes and shortcomings” too, as revealed by the election of Donald Trump. The Democrats are moving to close those “loopholes” via H.R. 1 and other measures intended to assure that only those approved by them can be elected in the future.

The rest of the Times article is devoted to the ongoing exodus of freedom-loving Hong Kongers to Australia and the U.K. Here in America, I am not sure where we will flee if the Democrats succeed in curing the “loopholes and shortcomings” in our electoral system.

