https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/12/the-eib-network-where-the-learning-never-stops/
TODD: Portland, Maine. Ryan, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program. Todd Herman, your guide host today. Ryan, welcome.
CALLER: Hey, thank you, Todd. Oh, my God. This is awesome to be on. I appreciate it so much.
TODD: My pleasure.
CALLER: I just want to say thank you and everybody there at the EIB Network team. You, Todd, and some of the others I forgot. Mark is one of them. But I just wanted to say thank you to the whole EIB team and Kathryn as well who, like, keep getting Rush’s message, like… Just like I said before, like, I’ve only been listening for a couple years, and it was really during the that he was going through a lot and a lot of you guys are coming on. You guys are still delivering the same message, and it’s been awesome being able to listen to him and then having you guys still carry on the message and deliver it to us here. Thank you. I just wanted to say.
TODD: I appreciate that, Ryan, and listen. You know, it’s Ken, it’s Brett, it’s Mark, it’s me. I promise you — I promise you, my friend — we have the easiest part of this, that the amount of work that goes into crafting a radio show that is current and historical and using 30 years of archives where you could literally pull any clip of Rush and have the best radio that’s ever been done.
But to compare it to today, it’s also a lesson that this how predictable the left is, and it’s another way of extending, you know, the Limbaugh Institute. And you as a new member of the institute make that very clear. That’s a fantastic phone call, and it feels very good, and obviously the team heard that. So thank you, Ryan, I appreciate that thank you very much.
TODD: Derek in Los Angeles, California, on the Rush Limbaugh program. It’s Todd Herman, your guide host today. Derek, welcome to the show.
CALLER: Hey, thank you very much for having me, Todd. I appreciate it.
TODD: My pleasure, sir. What’s on your mind?
CALLER: Well, you know, I just want to say, first of all, thanks for everything you do. I’ve been a Rush listener for about 15 years, and really enjoyed it, and I want to say you’re filling some big shoes, and you’re doing a great job of it.
TODD: The biggest. All of us guide hosts try our very best. Thank you.
CALLER: So I just wanted to share a little Rush story. I started my own business about 15, 20 years ago, and one night I was putting in all kinds of time, working late hours for a series of days. I came home, and it was about probably one in the morning. It turned out the news and I saw President Obama up at the podium telling me that I didn’t start my business. I didn’t built my business, the government built it, and I don’t know if you remember that night (chuckles), but —
TODD: Oh, yeah.
CALLER: — I just about jumped through the television when I heard that. And, you know, it was a jaw-dropping moment, and I remember turning on Rush the next few days. I remember Rush saying something to the effect of, “Oh, yeah, of course. Of course, the government built it for you. Was he there late last night when you were working away? Was the government bureaucrat sitting next to you at your desk helping you build the business?”
TODD: Yep.
CALLER: I just thought, “Yeah.” It just made me laugh, and he was great.
TODD: No, I remember that. I’ve started many businesses, and the only time I ever saw the government was when it was time to pay taxes.
CALLER: (laughs)
TODD: When I was paying my employees out of my pocket for a year before I ever paid myself, I didn’t see anyone come to me and say, “Hey, thanks for doing that,” right?
CALLER: Yeah.
TODD: That’s the way they position that all. So, yeah, I do remember that.
CALLER: You know, working five or six months out of the year for the government.
TODD: Right.
CALLER: It’s just frustrating. It’s really frustrating.
TODD: Absolutely.
CALLER: So I’ve got kind of a big picture question for you. You know, I sit here and watch our education system. The liberals control it. They indoctrinate our kids from day one all the way through elementary school and college and grad school.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: Liberals control Hollywood, all the messages that come out of their liberal shows and movies. Now you media, the latest with the Big Tech taking over control of the messaging and squashing conservative thought. And they run the bureaucracies. They control, I mean, not just (garbled)
TODD: I think you’re gonna say, I think you’re gonna asking me how we beat this stuff.
CALLER: Yeah. It’s just how do you change it?
TODD: All right. All right.
CALLER: It just seems like an inevitable march to the left. I can see the pendulum swinging back once in a while with somebody like Donald Trump.
TODD: Yep.
CALLER: Overall, how do you stop the overall trend? Not to sound like a pessimist, but how do you do it, in your view?
TODD: Okay. Let me answer it this way. One is to recognize where we’re at. You just did that. That is to be in reality. Number two, for me — for me, doesn’t need to be for you — I just like to reflect on the fact that God is in charge and is not gonna be mocked. He knows what’s coming and he knows how it turns out. So there’s that. That gives me great comfort. Not in a temporal sense but in a permanent sense. Then there’s this.
They view this as a war.
They view our college campuses as Maoist villages. They view Portland and cities like Seattle as forward-operating bases in an information war. We need to recognize that and right now start protecting the red states and the red cities, and we need to use the laws that we have to say to college campuses in red cities at the state level, “No, we will not do harm-reduction policies that give out needles. No, you will not invite illegal immigrants.
“No, college campuses — say Boise State — you will not get to have totally left-leaning professors.” We need to be at the school board meetings in the blue states calling out what they want to do with children. They want to destroy the churches with these targeted lockdowns. We need to build the churches. They want to destroy kids with this disgusting thing called comprehensive sex ed.
We need to take them out of the government schools. There’s a lot we need to do. In the time constraints presented here, I can’t go into it completely. But I am very focused on that. In fact, I’m gonna try to get to that next segment. I appreciate the phone call, Derek. It was great. And congratulations on building a business.
TODD: I’m gonna get here real quick with Dan in Oklahoma City. Dan, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program. Todd Herman, your guide host. We’ve got about a minute and a half together. Hi.
CALLER: Okay. Todd. I was gonna talk about Rush’s yukko song. What is that called where he’s making fun of SUVs?
TODD: Oh, the Yugo.
CALLER: Yeah. I used to love that song.
TODD: But it does get 50 miles to the gallon. Yes, yes. Oh, wait, no. The Elvis thing, poor little baby child driving.
CALLER: Yeah, In a Yugo.
TODD: Yeah.
TODD: Yeah, pork. Pork. Pork barrel spending, yes.
CALLER: Yeah. But one other thing that I wish I would have been able to talk to Rush about, we call all this woke madness… We call these people with the political correctness “snowflakes.” They’re not snowflakes. They’re neurotics. When I was in college, the professor and I were going to lunch, and I asked him. I said, “What’s the difference between neurotic and psychotic?” He says, “A psychotic thinks 2 + 2 = 5; a neurotic thinks 2 + 2 = 4 and can’t stand it.”
TODD: (laughing) Okay.
CALLER: Let’s start calling these people what they are. They’re training people to think neurotically. There’s —
TODD: Yeah. So I’ve called them the wokarati, but I may start calling them the “wokeneuroti,” because “wokarati,” “wokeneuroti,” I like that. That’s a great call. Dan, thanks so much for staying on hold and being with us today.