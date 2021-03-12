http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/feed

The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit

Schumer and Gillibrand Call on Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

EXCLUSIVE: New Report on 2020 Election Shows Nearly Impossible “Statistical Contrasts” that “Merit Closer Investigation”

Biden Attacks Wealthy, Hardworking Americans, Says It’s Time that We Build an Economy that “Grows From the Bottom Up” (VIDEO)

65-Year-Old Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell to be Released on Bond Due to Deteriorating Health

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Cartels are Selling Kids for $3,200 a Head at Joe Biden’s Open Border with Mexico (VIDEO)

Pelosi Re-Appoints Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to Intel Committee Despite His Sexual Relationship with Chinese Spy Fang Fang

“Help Has Arrived, America” – Kamala Harris Celebrates Signing of Covid Bill That Has Nothing to do With Covid as Biden Stares On (VIDEO)

Sen. Kennedy: Calling The Stimulus A COVID Bill Is Like Thinking ‘The Stripper Really Likes You’ (VIDEO)

Democrat Oregon State Senators Introduce Bill to Pay Black People $123,000 in Reparations

Minneapolis Reaches $27 Million Settlement with George Floyd’s Family

Cuomo’s Greatest Crime – Creating Policies So His Assistant’s Family and Donors Could Make Millions From COVID Patients in Elderly Homes

Be Audacious: Andrew Cuomo Shows Weakling Republicans How to Handle Cancel Culture and Stand Up Against Media Mob

Happening Now: NY Governor Cuomo Makes Announcement – Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment – Refuses to Resign – LIVE STREAM AUDIO

Media Blackout: Federal Agents Tackle Antifa Terrorists During Midnight Attack on Federal Courthouse in Portland (VIDEO)

SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help…

AOC, Nadler Call on N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Canadian Doctors Speak Out: Top Reasons Why Not to be Afraid of COVID (VIDEO)

“Man, That Thing Is Scary!” – Steve Bannon and War Room Shocked at Joe Biden’s Dead, Black Eyes During COVID Address (VIDEO)

Democrats Block Amendment that Would Require ICE Be Notified if Illegal Immigrant Tries to Buy a Gun — Then Vote to Take Away Gun Rights from Americans

Two Stanford Doctors Blast the Nation’s COVID Response – “Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years”

“He Lied”, “The Man Is Not Well”, “I Don’t Listen to Idiots” – Americans React to Joe Biden’s Prepared COVID Speech Last Night

BREAKING: New Video Shows Men Dressed In All Black At US Capitol Bashing Windows… Then Flip Off Trump Supporters Chanting “F—k Antifa!”

“Never Seen A President in American History – Simultaneously Executing a Plan and Denying Its Existence” – Trump Official Rips Biden for Disgusting Lies About Trump Vaccine and Distribution Plan

Utah Mother Dies Four Days After Second Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

Senator Rand Paul Reintroduces SCHOOL Act That Gives Parents School Choice

MORE FROM ARIZONA: OANN Confirms Gateway Pundit Report – Shredded Ballots Found Over the Weekend In the Dumpster Were From 2020 Election (Video)

Pentagon Brass Goes After Tucker Carlson in Coordinated Attack after his Remarks on Maternity Flight Suits – Tucker Responds (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson RIPS Joe Biden’s Speech: “How Dare you Tell Us Who We Can Spend the Fourth of July With” (VIDEO)

JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address

Fantastic! President Trump Urges His Friend Herschel Walker to Run for US Senate in Georgia

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com Where Hope Finally Made a Comeback Fri, 12 Mar 2021 23:58:45 +0000 en-US hourly 1 https://wordpress.org/?v=5.6.2 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/tgpfavicon-150×150.png https://www.thegatewaypundit.com 32 32 https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/schumer-gillibrand-call-cuomo-resign-sexual-harassment-allegations/

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 23:32:06 +0000



After defiantly rejecting calls earlier Friday by New York’s Democrat Congressmen that he resign, N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo lost the confidence of New York’s two Democrat U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand who issued a joint statement late Friday afternoon calling on Cuomo to resign. The Schumer-Gillibrand statement cites the…

The post Schumer and Gillibrand Call on Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

After defiantly rejecting calls earlier Friday by New York’s Democrat Congressmen that he resign, N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo lost the confidence of New York’s two Democrat U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand who issued a joint statement late Friday afternoon calling on Cuomo to resign.

The Schumer-Gillibrand statement cites the numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against Cuomo, but not the COVID nursing home scandal that killed thousands of elderly New Yorkers.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership. We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct. Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign.”

SCHUMER AND GILLIBRAND CALL ON CUOMO TO RESIGN pic.twitter.com/btnmUlZACe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 12, 2021

Cuomo said at a phone press conference Friday he would not resign and denied the allegations. “Bowing to cancel culture and the truth. People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth. Let the review proceed, I am not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people.” And, “I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone.”

Gov. Cuomo: “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth…I am not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people.” pic.twitter.com/GyIapJqXr5 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 12, 2021

More women came forward Friday with new allegations against Cuomo. Reporter Jessica Bakeman wrote about her experience at the hands of Cuomo in an article published by New York (excerpt).

Andrew Cuomo’s hands had been on my body — on my arms, my shoulders, the small of my back, my waist — often enough by late 2014 that I didn’t want to go to the holiday party he was hosting for the Albany press corps at the executive mansion. I was 25 years old and working as a statehouse reporter for what is now Politico New York. I had been on the Capitol beat for a couple years by then, but I was still among the youngest reporters in the press corps, and one of the few women in the group whose job it was to report on the governor’s every move. Everyone else was going, and some had been covering state government for decades. I thought if I skipped the event, I might miss out on some intangible opportunity to cement myself as a part of that community. I ignored my instincts and went anyway, walking over from the New York State Capitol Building with several colleagues. Shortly after I arrived, news broke on my beat, and I had to return to the Capitol. I decided to thank the governor for inviting me and, more importantly, to offer my best wishes for his father’s recovery. Former governor Mario Cuomo was dying at the time. I walked up to the governor, who was in the middle of a conversation with another reporter, and waited for a moment when I could interject. He took my hand, as if to shake it, then refused to let go. He put his other arm around my back, his hand on my waist, and held me firmly in place while indicating to a photographer he wanted us to pose for a picture. My job was to analyze and scrutinize him. I didn’t want a photo of him with his hands on my body and a smile on my face. But I made the reflexive assessment that most women and marginalized people know instinctively, the calculation about risk and power and self-preservation. I knew it would be far easier to smile for the brief moment it takes to snap a picture than to challenge one of the most powerful men in the country. But my calculation was a bit off. I was wrong to believe this experience would last for just a moment. Keeping his grip on me as I practically squirmed to get away from him, the governor turned my body to face a different direction for yet another picture. He never let go of my hand. Then he turned to me with a mischievous smile on his face, in front of all of my colleagues, and said: “I’m sorry. Am I making you uncomfortable? I thought we were going steady.” I stood there in stunned silence, shocked and humiliated. But, of course, that was the point. I never thought the governor wanted to have sex with me. It wasn’t about sex. It was about power. He wanted me to know that I was powerless, that I was small and weak, that I did not deserve what relative power I had: a platform to hold him accountable for his words and actions. He wanted me to know that he could take my dignity away at any moment with an inappropriate comment or a hand on my waist. (The Cuomo administration has declined to comment.)

End excerpt. Please read the complete New York article at this link.

And via the New York Daily News/MSN (excerpt):

A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo came forward with allegations Friday that he subjected her to verbal and mental abuse after hiring her because of her physical appearance, becoming the seventh woman to accuse the embattled governor of sexually charged misconduct. The ex-aide, only identified as Kaitlin, told New York Magazine that she first encountered Cuomo at a fundraiser in 2016 hosted by the lobbying firm she was working for at the time. At the end of the event, the governor approached her and other employees at the lobbying firm to introduce himself, according to Kaitlin. When he got to Kaitlin, Cuomo told her he had a feeling she would soon be working in state government, she said. “Then he grabbed me in a kind of dance pose,” Kaitlin recalled to the magazine. “I was thinking, ‘This is the weirdest interaction I’ve ever had in my life’ … I was like, ‘Don’t touch me.’ Everybody was watching.” Later that week, Kaitlin said she got a call from the governor’s office asking her to interview for a job. She said she’s confident the only reason she got that call was because Cuomo liked her looks.

Meanwhile, Cuomo looking a bit out of sorts this afternoon.

These photos! Already imagining this scene in the move about the Cuomo takedown. Bravo @ANGUSMORDANT @Reuters pic.twitter.com/RVwpmgOdEn — Emily (Larsen) Brooks (@emilyelarsen) March 12, 2021

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo walks on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion following allegations that he had sexually harassed young women, in Albany. Photo by Angus Mordant pic.twitter.com/8KuRbXyuNL — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 12, 2021

The post Schumer and Gillibrand Call on Cuomo to Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 23:27:06 +0000



Another statistical report released this week shows the nearly impossible probabilities in the 2020 election results. Experts this time performed a Contrast Analysis review of the 2020 Presidential results and many items stand out that just don’t make sense. S. Stanley Young, PhD, FASA, FAAAS and Ray Blehar, Analyst created a report labeled: 2020 Presidential…

The post EXCLUSIVE: New Report on 2020 Election Shows Nearly Impossible “Statistical Contrasts” that “Merit Closer Investigation” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Another statistical report released this week shows the nearly impossible probabilities in the 2020 election results.

Experts this time performed a Contrast Analysis review of the 2020 Presidential results and many items stand out that just don’t make sense.

S. Stanley Young, PhD, FASA, FAAAS and Ray Blehar, Analyst created a report labeled: 2020 Presidential Election Contrast Analysis.

This is the first report of its kind that we are aware of.

In the report the experts share the following all based on publicly available data used in conducting this analysis:

Following the 2020 election, the reliability of voting results in several states (particularly swing states) has come under question. To assist in identifying statistical anomalies, we put together a summary sheet of some worthwhile state-related data for 2016 and 2020. (Feel free to download this Excel document in tabular form, where you can sort by any column, with a single click.) One method of identifying possible unreliable voting results is to examine publicly available voting totals using a method called contrast analysis. One way of doing a contrast would be to look at the Biden versus Trump 2020 vote results, and compare that to Clinton versus Trump in 2016. For example, in California the totals and the contrast were: In other words, in California, Biden beat Trump by 5± million votes (2020), whereas Clinton beat Trump by 4± million (2016). Doing the arithmetic, the contrast is 833,843 votes. (Statisticians call this the Difference of the Differences, or DoD.) Note that Trump increased his California vote total by 1.5± million votes. However, Biden increased the Democrat candidate’s vote total by 2.3± million. Where did California find 3.8± million more votes in 2020 than in 2016? Easy, you say: California’s population has increased. That’s a good thought, but between 2016 and 2020, the Census Bureau says that the population of California increase by less than 700,000 people. (Note that this includes children not old enough to vote, non-citizens, non-registered citizens, etc.). However, as mentioned above, the 2020 vote total for the Democrat candidate increased by 2.3± million votes. On the face of it, that significant vote increase does not appear to be logically explainable. A statistical contrast is not proof of voting fraud, but a large contrast does point to situations that might merit closer examination.

Here are the results of some states:

Many individuals approached us and argued Trump won California. They say his support in the Golden State was historical and there was evidence of this everywhere.

The above data shows that he gained 2 million votes and most people believe Biden wasn’t even close to Hillary’s totals. (Hillary would no doubt agree with that.) So it looks like there is some support for further investigation in California.

We reported previously on Colorado. Their numbers make no sense as well:

We also reported extensively on Virginia, this state too deserves investigation:

Below is the analysis there is much more to look into:

2020 Presidential Election … by John Droz, jr.

The post EXCLUSIVE: New Report on 2020 Election Shows Nearly Impossible “Statistical Contrasts” that “Merit Closer Investigation” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 22:58:22 +0000



78-year-old Joe Biden on Friday mumbled through a 20 minute speech from the Rose Garden on the American Rescue Plan. The nearly $2 trillion Covid relief bill Joe Biden signed into law this week has nothing to do with Covid. Joe Biden on Friday falsely claimed that the $1400 stimulus payments are “what he promised.”…

The post Biden Attacks Wealthy, Hardworking Americans, Says It’s Time that We Build an Economy that “Grows From the Bottom Up” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

78-year-old Joe Biden on Friday mumbled through a 20 minute speech from the Rose Garden on the American Rescue Plan.

The nearly $2 trillion Covid relief bill Joe Biden signed into law this week has nothing to do with Covid.

Joe Biden on Friday falsely claimed that the $1400 stimulus payments are “what he promised.”

Then he attacked wealthy, hardworking Americans.

“We don’t have anything against wealthy people. You got out and make millions of dollars, that’s fine. I have no problem with that. But guess what? You gotta pay your fair share–you gotta pay somethin,’” said Biden.

Biden said we need to build the economy that “grows from the bottom up” as he attacked Trump’s tax cuts.

Because unemployed people, minimum wage workers and welfare recipients create jobs and cause the GDP to grow.

WATCH:

The post Biden Attacks Wealthy, Hardworking Americans, Says It’s Time that We Build an Economy that “Grows From the Bottom Up” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 22:34:38 +0000



Alleged Oath Keeper Commander Thomas Caldwell who helped organize the organization’s presence at the US Capitol on January 6th will finally be released from prison. Caldwell entered the US Capitol on January 6th and has since his arrest been held in prison. He will be released due to health concerns. One of the charges against…

The post 65-Year-Old Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell to be Released on Bond Due to Deteriorating Health appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Alleged Oath Keeper Commander Thomas Caldwell who helped organize the organization’s presence at the US Capitol on January 6th will finally be released from prison.

Caldwell entered the US Capitol on January 6th and has since his arrest been held in prison. He will be released due to health concerns.

One of the charges against Caldwell is that he communicated with fellow Oath Keepers about their travel plans to the US Capitol.

We truly are living in a totalitarian state today.

WUSA9 reported:

A Virginia man alleged to have helped organize the Oath Keeper presence at the Capitol riot in January will be released from federal custody due to his deteriorating health, a judge ruled Friday. Thomas Caldwell, who other militia members call “Commander Tom,” according to the FBI, was ordered released on bond Friday due to health concerns and the government’s failure to provide “direct evidence” that he entered the Capitol Building with other Oath Keepers. Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, was taken into custody in January on charges of conspiracy, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building. He is one of at least nine alleged members of the Oath Keepers now indicted in a growing conspiracy case connected to the Capitol riot. The FBI has said it obtained communications showing Caldwell coordinating with co-defendant Jessica Watkins and others to plan Oath Keeper travel to D.C. before January 6 and presence at the Capitol on the day of the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The post 65-Year-Old Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell to be Released on Bond Due to Deteriorating Health appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 22:23:24 +0000



Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez joined Steve Bannon and the War Room on Friday morning to discuss the crisis at the US southern border. Over 100,000 illegals are currently flooding across the US border with Mexico each month during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Democrats support this. Drew Hernandez reported on the immoral human smuggling operation along the…

The post HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Cartels are Selling Kids for $3,200 a Head at Joe Biden’s Open Border with Mexico (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Investigative reporter Drew Hernandez joined Steve Bannon and the War Room on Friday morning to discuss the crisis at the US southern border. Over 100,000 illegals are currently flooding across the US border with Mexico each month during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats support this.

Drew Hernandez reported on the immoral human smuggling operation along the border.

Drew Hernandez: “The cartels will literally tell these people, ‘If you have a minor with you we’ll give you a lower price of $3,200. We’ll give you safe passage.’ On top of child smuggling, “we have all these pedophiles, rapists, and kidnappers being released into the United States.”

Within two months of President Donald Trump leaving office the cartels are already selling off kids at the border.

Aren’t Democrats great?

The post HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Cartels are Selling Kids for $3,200 a Head at Joe Biden’s Open Border with Mexico (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 21:27:35 +0000



Swalwell with honeypot Fang Fang House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday re-appointed Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Intel Committee despite his relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang. Fang Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it was also reported the Chinese spy had an intimate relationship with…

The post Pelosi Re-Appoints Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to Intel Committee Despite His Sexual Relationship with Chinese Spy Fang Fang appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>



Swalwell with honeypot Fang Fang

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday re-appointed Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to the Intel Committee despite his relationship with Chinese spy and honeypot Fang Fang.

Fang Fang was a “bundler” for Eric Swalwell and other Democrat candidates but it was also reported the Chinese spy had an intimate relationship with Swalwell.

In December a source on Capitol Hill confirmed to the Federalist that Swalwell indeed had a sexual relationship with Fang Fang.

“A source on Capitol Hill confirmed to The Federalist today that Rep. Eric Swalwell had a sexual relationship with communist Chinese spy Fang Fang. The FBI finally briefed congressional leaders today on the details of Fang Fang’s interactions with lawmakers on behalf of communist China.” -Via Federalist co-founder Sean Davis in December.

Despite this Chinese spy scandal, Swalwell was re-appointed to the House Intelligence Committee and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

Via the New York Post:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday confirmed that she’s keeping Rep. Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee despite questions swirling about his relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang, who seduced US politicians as part of her work. Pelosi previously reappointed the fellow California Democrat to the House Homeland Security Committee over Republican objections. “The American people elected a Democratic House Majority that would be relentless in our work to promote their security – both by defending their economic security here at home and our national security abroad,” Pelosi said in a statement. “On the Intelligence Committee, these Members will be effective forces in keeping the American people safe, as we confront our nation’s adversaries, adapt to new threats and work with our allies.”

The post Pelosi Re-Appoints Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell to Intel Committee Despite His Sexual Relationship with Chinese Spy Fang Fang appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 20:43:35 +0000



Joe Biden on Thursday signed the pork-filled Covid relief bill into law as his babysitter Kamala looked on in the Oval Office. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that the $1400 stimulus checks should start hitting people’s bank accounts this weekend. Kamala Harris on Friday celebrated the signing of the Covid bill…

The post “Help Has Arrived, America” – Kamala Harris Celebrates Signing of Covid Bill That Has Nothing to do With Covid as Biden Stares On (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Joe Biden on Thursday signed the pork-filled Covid relief bill into law as his babysitter Kamala looked on in the Oval Office.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said that the $1400 stimulus checks should start hitting people’s bank accounts this weekend.

Kamala Harris on Friday celebrated the signing of the Covid bill that has nothing to do with Covid during a speech from the Rose Garden.

“The president promised help is on the way. And today, help has arrived,” Kamala Harris said as Joe Biden stared into space.

$1400 after Americans have been forced out of work for nearly one year by Democrat tyrants is nothing to celebrate over.

Americans don’t want government handouts. Americans want to get back to work, but the Democrats continue to destroy small businesses with unconstitutional Covid restrictions.

WATCH:

NEW: Vice Pres. Kamala Harris celebrates signing of COVID relief bill: “The president promised help is on the way. And today, help has arrived.” https://t.co/O2C2V4wH9b pic.twitter.com/M7Hk9HZAGg — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2021

Not one single Republican in the Senate or the House voted for the pork-filled bill that is really a power grab for the Democrats, teachers unions, minority interests and will funnel tens of thousands of dollars to federal workers.

Democrat Senators went around Republicans by passing the bill through budget reconciliation, a process that requires only a simple majority vote.

Despite zero bipartisan support for the massive bill, the media praised Joe Biden for his negotiation skills and hard work getting the bill through both Democrat-controlled chambers.

The post “Help Has Arrived, America” – Kamala Harris Celebrates Signing of Covid Bill That Has Nothing to do With Covid as Biden Stares On (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 19:58:33 +0000



Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took aim at Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill during a Fox News interview on Thursday morning. He likened calling the bill a “coronavirus bill” to thinking that “the stripper really likes you.” White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki boasted that the bill is the “most progressive bill in American…

The post Sen. Kennedy: Calling The Stimulus A COVID Bill Is Like Thinking ‘The Stripper Really Likes You’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took aim at Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill during a Fox News interview on Thursday morning. He likened calling the bill a “coronavirus bill” to thinking that “the stripper really likes you.”

White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki boasted that the bill is the “most progressive bill in American history.”

Senator Kennedy attacked how the bill was being presented as coronavirus relief.

Sen. John Kennedy: “President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response is ‘right, and the stripper really likes you.’ Calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist.” pic.twitter.com/8WRqcRhu8P — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

“President Biden says it’s a coronavirus bill and my response is, ‘Right, you know, and the stripper really likes you,’” Kennedy said. “I said the other day that calling this a coronavirus bill is like calling Harvey Weinstein a feminist. It’s just chock-full of spending porn. There are parts of it I like. I like trying to help people who are unemployed, and I like trying to help our small business people, especially our restaurants.”

Senator Kennedy slammed parts of the massive spending spree, specifically provisions that funnel taxpayer funding to prisoners and illegal aliens.

“But I don’t understand why we have to give bucket-loads of money to prisoners. Why do they need help?” he continued. “I don’t understand why we have to give money to people who are in our country illegally. I don’t understand why we have to give money to states whose revenues have gone up. I don’t understand why we have to give $130 billion to schools that refuse to open. I don’t know why we have to pay reparations — this bill has a reparations provision — and if you add up all the coronavirus spending, and then all the spending porn, there’s no comparison.”

“And to me, using a coronavirus bill to effectuate spending porn, is like looting after a natural disaster and that’s why I voted against it,” he concluded. “We tried with President Biden, he said, ‘Look, ‘I’ll meet you halfway,’ we said, ‘OK.’ Well, and then he just ignored us.”

The post Sen. Kennedy: Calling The Stimulus A COVID Bill Is Like Thinking ‘The Stripper Really Likes You’ (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 19:30:29 +0000



Democrat state senators in Oregon have introduced legislation to pay black Oregonians $123,000 in reparations. The bill would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years. The Daily Wire reports that “according to a copy…

The post Democrat Oregon State Senators Introduce Bill to Pay Black People $123,000 in Reparations appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Democrat state senators in Oregon have introduced legislation to pay black Oregonians $123,000 in reparations.

The bill would have the Department of Revenue establish a reparations payment program to residents “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and have identified as “African-American” for at least ten years.

The Daily Wire reports that “according to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.”

In order to qualify for the reparations, a person must live state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

“The payment would be an annuity where recipients would receive $123,000 paid out over the course of their life, plus interest,” the Daily Wire report says. “The average black man has a lifespan of 75 years, so if a 30-year-old black man applies for the reparations program he would receive a yearly payment of approximately $2,733 per year from the Oregonian government. If the recipient receives a five percent interest rate on the reparations money, they could receive up to $2,870 per year.”

The post Democrat Oregon State Senators Introduce Bill to Pay Black People $123,000 in Reparations appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 19:16:19 +0000



This is insane! The city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family on Friday. The City Council unanimously approved of the settlement on Friday as jury selection for officer Derek Chauvin’s trial continues. George Floyd died last spring after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes…

The post Minneapolis Reaches $27 Million Settlement with George Floyd’s Family appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

This is insane!

The city of Minneapolis reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family on Friday.

The City Council unanimously approved of the settlement on Friday as jury selection for officer Derek Chauvin’s trial continues.

George Floyd died last spring after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

According to the medical examiner, Floyd had a “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Minneapolis is spending around $36 million to protect the city from leftist rioters during the trial of Officer Derek Chauvin.

And now the city of Minneapolis has to dole out another $27 million to George Floyd’s family.

The death of George Floyd resulted in mass riots and damages into the billions. Hundreds of Minneapolis businesses and homes were destroyed by the leftist rioters over a man with a long criminal record who likely died of a fentanyl overdose.

George Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit against Minneapolis and the four police officers who were present/participated in Floyd’s arrest.

The family blamed the officers for Floyd’s death and the city reached an agreement before Chauvin’s trial even started!

NBC News reported:

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd’s family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death. Floyd’s family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury. Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd’s family members are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon. Asked whether he would make an announcement about a settlement, Crump said, “all things are possible.” “The city needs to exhibit responsible leadership in the face of the horrific tragedy that really was a watershed moment for America,” Crump said in an interview Friday.

The post Minneapolis Reaches $27 Million Settlement with George Floyd’s Family appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 18:45:44 +0000



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top assistant, Melissa DeRosa, is not only the highest-ranking woman in the Cuomo Administration, but her family is also tightly connected to New York’s elderly home industry and they made lots of money due to Cuomo’s COVID policies. We reported in June 2020 that Cuomo’s number one donor was from…

The post Cuomo’s Greatest Crime – Creating Policies So His Assistant’s Family and Donors Could Make Millions From COVID Patients in Elderly Homes appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s top assistant, Melissa DeRosa, is not only the highest-ranking woman in the Cuomo Administration, but her family is also tightly connected to New York’s elderly home industry and they made lots of money due to Cuomo’s COVID policies.



We reported in June 2020 that Cuomo’s number one donor was from the elderly home community where Ms. DeRosa’s father and brother are lobbyists. Not only did Cuomo help the donor make millions on COVID-19 but he also provided them immunity from legal ramifications as well.

According to our June report, New York’s governor and Department of Health Commissioner and Executive Deputy Commissioner are accountable for thousands of nursing home deaths because of their insane directives related to the China coronavirus.

During this global health emergency, all NHs [nursing homes] must comply with the expedited receipt of residents returning from hospitals to NHs, and No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission.

But before this in 2018, Cuomo and his state party committee received close to $2.3m from various hospitals and nursing home industry donors.

According to the New York Public Committee on Public Ethics, GNYHA paid $60,000 to the MirRam Group in March-April 2020, according to the firm’s report. John Emrick, a lobbyist at the firm previously served as the chief of staff for the Independent Democratic Conference state senate caucus, lobbying the Senate majority leader’s office on “safe staffing” and “medical malpractice”. Another GNYHA lobby firm, the Bolton-St Johns, gave Cuomo’s campaign $40,000 during his 2018 re-election. That firm employs Giorgio DeRosa, Joseph DeRosa, and Jessica Davos–the father, brother, and sister-law respectively Cuomo’s current secretary and top aid, Melissa DeRosa.

See pictures below of the DeRosa gang:

(See more from Yaacov Apelbaum here.)

So it came as no surprise that New York Governor Cuomo’s Assistant, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted her support for the governor a couple of days ago:

We were right to laud Cuomo: Don’t let scandals distract from pandemic competence https://t.co/Nlab2aQIql — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) March 9, 2021

This was after DeRosa praised the Governor’s accomplishments with women:

DeRosa hasn’t publicly discussed any specifics of any accusers of the Governor. She hasn’t discussed her family’s relationship with Cuomo’s largest donor either. By focusing on the women, the DeRosa family and the elderly home care facilities are in the clear.

There is much more to the governor’s relationship with his assistant DeRosa than meets the eye.

The post Cuomo’s Greatest Crime – Creating Policies So His Assistant’s Family and Donors Could Make Millions From COVID Patients in Elderly Homes appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 18:33:20 +0000



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at 1 PM ET after a seventh accuser stepped forward to accuse him of sexual harassment. Several Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation. Governor Cuomo told the media he will not step down. Morgan McKay from Spectrum News asked Cuomo why he…

The post Be Audacious: Andrew Cuomo Shows Weakling Republicans How to Handle Cancel Culture and Stand Up Against Media Mob appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference at 1 PM ET after a seventh accuser stepped forward to accuse him of sexual harassment.

Several Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation.

Governor Cuomo told the media he will not step down.

Morgan McKay from Spectrum News asked Cuomo why he would not step down following the accusations.

Cuomo told reporters he will not step down.

Then Cuomo put on a Trumpian display.

This was a textbook display on how to defeat the cancel culture Democrats.

** Cuomo blamed “cancel culture” for the accusations and media frenzy.

** Cuomo blamed politicians!

** Cuome denied the accusations and told the media they should wait for an investigation.

** Cuomo insists he never harassed or abused anyone. “What is being alleged simply did not happen.”

** Cuomo begged for sympathy saying he had to deal with Donald Trump for years.

** Then Cuomo took a few questions, repeated his talking points and ended the presser.

Weakling Republicans could learn a few tricks from this New York politician.

The post Be Audacious: Andrew Cuomo Shows Weakling Republicans How to Handle Cancel Culture and Stand Up Against Media Mob appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 17:56:55 +0000



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make an announcement at 1 PM ET after Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation. *GOVERNOR CUOMO TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT 1PM EST — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 12, 2021 Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York…

The post Happening Now: NY Governor Cuomo Makes Announcement – Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment – Refuses to Resign – LIVE STREAM AUDIO appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will make an announcement at 1 PM ET after Democrat congressional leaders in New York called for his resignation.

*GOVERNOR CUOMO TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT 1PM EST — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) March 12, 2021

Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a joint statement that also mentioned Cuomo’s deadly COVID nursing home scandal.

According to an aide, Cuomo will just be giving one of his Emmy Award winning Covid briefings.

1 pm Cuomo call is not a resignation one. “It’s a normal covid briefing call,” aide says. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 12, 2021

Governor Cuomo denied the allegations of sexual harassment against him and refused to step down.

“I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said. “Period. I won’t speculate about people’s possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation.”

Listen to live stream audio of Cuomo’s announcement:

LISTEN: New York Gov. Cuomo makes announcement, gives COVID-19 update. https://t.co/NOsnd4wqzX — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 12, 2021

DEVELOPING…

The post Happening Now: NY Governor Cuomo Makes Announcement – Denies Allegations of Sexual Harassment – Refuses to Resign – LIVE STREAM AUDIO appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 17:05:44 +0000



Antifa terrorists set the federal courthouse in Portland on fire Thursday night – AGAIN. The same media that breathlessly reported on the *unarmed* January 6 “insurrection” is completely silent on Antifa lighting a federal courthouse on fire. The left-wing terrorists were out on the streets of Portland again last night protesting ICE. The mob set…

The post Media Blackout: Federal Agents Tackle Antifa Terrorists During Midnight Attack on Federal Courthouse in Portland (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Antifa terrorists set the federal courthouse in Portland on fire Thursday night – AGAIN.

The same media that breathlessly reported on the *unarmed* January 6 “insurrection” is completely silent on Antifa lighting a federal courthouse on fire.

The left-wing terrorists were out on the streets of Portland again last night protesting ICE.

The mob set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse.

WATCH:

Someone in the group set fire to the plywood on the building at the entrance to the courthouse. Federal officers are responding with crowd control munitions. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland pic.twitter.com/pQS1IPV7iL — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) March 12, 2021

Another fire set outside the federal courthouse building.

WATCH:

Federal agents deployed tear gas and used pepper balls to control and disperse the mob.

WATCH:

Salmon Street in downtown Portland is filled up with teargas and smoke so thick that it becomes impossible to see. pic.twitter.com/iZnh9xdmL3 — Garrison Davis (keyboard cowboy) (@hungrybowtie) March 12, 2021

Federal agents chased and tackled Antifa terrorists and made arrests.

WATCH:

A second charge from the Feds begins. More Teargas is used. The first arrest of the night is made. pic.twitter.com/SIUvfE9CHQ — Garrison Davis (keyboard cowboy) (@hungrybowtie) March 12, 2021

The post Media Blackout: Federal Agents Tackle Antifa Terrorists During Midnight Attack on Federal Courthouse in Portland (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 16:51:25 +0000



Joshua James was arrested this week and is being charged in connection to the violent events of January 6th in Washington D.C. Joshua James is an Iraq War veteran. He was wounded in a bomb blast in Iraq. And Joshua is being held by the FBI without bail. Joshua is the breadwinner in his family.…

The post SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help… appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Joshua James was arrested this week and is being charged in connection to the violent events of January 6th in Washington D.C.

Joshua James is an Iraq War veteran. He was wounded in a bomb blast in Iraq. And Joshua is being held by the FBI without bail.

Joshua is the breadwinner in his family. He receives retirement pay from the military. He has three young children including a 3-year-old.

His wife is a commission-based part-time realtor. She tells us she brings in little income.

The FBI lured him out of his home in Alabama by pretending to be a customer needing a pressure washing.

Then an Army armored vehicle with a turret on top, 2 FBI vans, 6 FBI vehicles, 3 local police and sheriff’s vehicles pulled up and ransacked their home.

Audrey James, his wife, was forced to sit outside for 8 hours with her 3-year-old while the FBI searched their home and broke a light fixture.

Joshua James is a war hero, a veteran, a Godly man, a provider, and a business owner. Joshua James DID NOT commit any violent crime. He attended the January 6th speech by President Trump at the Ellipse along with a million other Americans. He volunteered to work security with other members of the Oath Keepers.

The FBI is holding him until trial because he was seen speaking with two other members of the Oath Keepers that day.

How is this legal?

On Friday The Gateway Pundit spoke with Audrey James and she is understandably distraught.

The FBI is going to move Joshua James to Washington DC.

Audrey said they set up a fundraising page.

** You can make a donation here: https://givesendgo.com/G22YA.

Here is our testimony from Audrey James.

Joshua, was arrested this week and is being charged in connection to the events of January 6th in D.C. Bail WAS recommended by the probation office & we were told prosecution would not argue against bail. But, somehow at the last minute prosecution decided to argue against it. My husband was in D.C. that day providing security detail for speakers of the rally that morning. FBI said under oath they do not believe my husband was part of any violence and they have NO proof that he was involved in violence. The main topic of their testimony was the Oath Keepers logo on his hat, the organization who asked him to provide security to the speakers that day. They kept referencing two other individuals who had the same logos on their clothing that day and their aggressive behavior. The public defender asked “Was Mr. James seen with these people exhibiting aggressive behavior?” FBI Response “No he was not.” Public Defender “Well then let’s talk about Mr. James actions instead.” They said they have cell phone data that places Joshua pinging off a tower that provides service in the area that includes the Capitol. (That doesn’t prove anything other than he was in the radius of that tower which is about a 6 mile range). Here is the judges reasons for denying bail: While Joshua doesn’t have a criminal background and has strong ties to the community and is not believed to be a flight risk and may not have been violent that day, he continued to have communication with members of Oath Keeps after the 6th which “proves” he has no remorse for the events of that day. And due to the fact he has PTSD from being blown up in Iraq serving his country and doesn’t take medication for his ptsd and owns fire arms, they feel that’s a volatile combination and see no reasonable scenario for granting bail. We said we would get rid of any weapons and even agree to a medical evaluation to prove he doesn’t need medication. Are those not reasonable scenarios? Especially for a combat veteran, Purple Heart recipient, small business owner who is the sole provider for his wife and 3 kids, who has strong ties to the community and isn’t thought to be a flight risk? He should be able to be home protecting his family while helping prepare for his legal battles. He is unable to work from jail and we have lost over half our income if he can’t work. My husband has also used his personal time to repeatedly respond to and assist natural disasters rendering help to victims of tragedy, injury and the destructive forces of nature. Even in his own community. They called our office line pretending to be a customer needing pressure washing to draw him from the house. They arrested him away from the house but then showed up at our home with SWAT and a tank rolled up to my front door. My 3-year-old and I were drawn outside so they could clear the house and raid it. We had to sit outside for almost 8 hours in the public eye while they tore our house apart and broke a light fixture. The only items they confiscated were oath keepers t-shirts, stickers and pamphlets and a can of some type of pepper spray. They did come back two days later with a warrant for a random cell phone. Since, we are getting harassing and threatening calls to the business line, email and Facebook. With bail being denied they will transfer him to DC to await trial. Who knows when that will be! We have no funds for an attorney of this magnitude and are trying to fundraise. We are hoping to gain enough support and get our story out there to raise funds to help get an attorney to help bring our veteran home on bail. Their focus on oath keepers and other oath keepers actions (not mt husband’s) proves their agenda. I asked the public defender why they changed their mind and argued bail he replied “there is pressure coming down to detain them.” This is a political witch hunt. If you need me to send you the affidavit I can. I have also requested a copy of the transcript of the hearing.

** Again, you can donate to the James family here.

The post SHOCK REPORT! FBI Sends in Armored Vehicle with Turret, 2 Vans, 6 FBI Vehicles, 3 Local Police Vehicles to Arrest Young Father Who Attended Jan. 6 Rally – UNBELIEVABLE INTERVIEW! – Please Help… appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 16:20:14 +0000



Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep.…

The post AOC, Nadler Call on N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Leading New York Democrats Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Jerrold Nadler called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) to resign in statements issued Friday morning. Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee released a solo statement that only cited the allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Cuomo while Ocasio-Cortez was joined by Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a joint statement that also mentioned Cuomo’s deadly COVID nursing home scandal.



File screen image.

Nadler’s statement:

Chairman Nadler Calls for Governor Cuomo’s Resignation Washington, March 12, 2021

Washington, D.C. —Today, Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) issued the following statement:

“The bravery individuals have shown in coming forward to share their experiences with Governor Cuomo is inspiring, and I stand with them in support. The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point. “Governor Cuomo is guaranteed due process under law. Although his accusers are credible and the charges against him are serious indeed, the investigations under way by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the Albany police must be permitted to run their course before we reach judgment about his liability for any alleged criminal act. But there is a difference between formal investigations that may end in criminal charges and a question of confidence in our political leadership. The question before us is squarely a political judgment. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Ocasio-Cortez, Bowman statement:

This week, the second sexual assault allegation and the sixth harassment allegation was leveled against Governor Cuomo. The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration’s staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts. Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature. As members of the New York delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, we believe these women, we believe the reporting, we believe the Attorney General, and we believe the fifty-five members of the New York State legislature, including the State Senate Majority Leader, who have concluded that Governor Cuomo can no longer effectively lead in the face of so many challenges.

AOC tweeted additional comment on Cuomo, “After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign.”

After two accounts of sexual assault, four accounts of harassment, the Attorney General’s investigation finding the Governor’s admin hid nursing home data from the legislature & public, we agree with the 55+ members of the New York State legislature that the Governor must resign. pic.twitter.com/jV5dwtuVPr — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2021

Update: Several New York Democrat Congressmen have joined the call for Cuomo to resign:

Over the past several months, it has become clear that Governor Cuomo is unfit to continue leading our state. For the good of New York and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign. My full statement below pic.twitter.com/vCZSQCn9YF — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) March 12, 2021

It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) March 12, 2021

See my statement below on Governor Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/eNkDlIFlMP — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 12, 2021

The post AOC, Nadler Call on N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Resign appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 16:10:30 +0000



A group of Canadian doctors released a video this past week on why not to be afraid of COVID. This group of Canadian doctors shared the following about COVID: Cases are not the same as symptomatic people and the vast majority of cases have really no symptoms of being sick. Research shows that the PCR…

The post Canadian Doctors Speak Out: Top Reasons Why Not to be Afraid of COVID (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

A group of Canadian doctors released a video this past week on why not to be afraid of COVID.



This group of Canadian doctors shared the following about COVID:

Cases are not the same as symptomatic people and the vast majority of cases have really no symptoms of being sick.

Research shows that the PCR Test is practically worthless. Only 3% with a positive test actually have the COVID virus.”

Cases are no indication of deaths – see the number of cases versus deaths below:

The number of increased deaths are most likely due to age rather than COVID in 2020:

Non-symptomatic people will not pass on the COVID virus.

Many of us are already immune to the virus, meaning we are closer to herd immunity than we know.

Children are not the drivers of the pandemic and schools, therefore, are safe. Only 4 children under the age of 19 have died in Canada from COVID.

There’s much, much more in 11-minute video below:

The post Canadian Doctors Speak Out: Top Reasons Why Not to be Afraid of COVID (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 15:47:46 +0000



Steve Bannon and crew discussed Joe Biden’s first address on Thursday night this morning on the War Room. Bannon was shocked at Joe Biden’s appearance and his dead, black eyes. What happened to Old Joe? Steve Bannon: Number one, compare Joe Biden before with those blue Irish eyes and the glint, and last night, man,…

The post “Man, That Thing Is Scary!” – Steve Bannon and War Room Shocked at Joe Biden’s Dead, Black Eyes During COVID Address (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Steve Bannon and crew discussed Joe Biden’s first address on Thursday night this morning on the War Room.

Bannon was shocked at Joe Biden’s appearance and his dead, black eyes.

What happened to Old Joe?

Steve Bannon: Number one, compare Joe Biden before with those blue Irish eyes and the glint, and last night, man, that thing is scary! What’s with the eyes? Is it the medication?

The post “Man, That Thing Is Scary!” – Steve Bannon and War Room Shocked at Joe Biden’s Dead, Black Eyes During COVID Address (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 15:03:41 +0000



The Democrat-led House on Thursday passed a gun control bill to expand background checks with a vote of 227-203. 8 Republican lawmakers voted with the Democrats to pass the “Background Checks Act” that prohibits private firearms transfers without having a background check. The law will make it harder for law-abiding Americans to purchase guns to…

The post Democrats Block Amendment that Would Require ICE Be Notified if Illegal Immigrant Tries to Buy a Gun — Then Vote to Take Away Gun Rights from Americans appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

The Democrat-led House on Thursday passed a gun control bill to expand background checks with a vote of 227-203.

8 Republican lawmakers voted with the Democrats to pass the “Background Checks Act” that prohibits private firearms transfers without having a background check.

The law will make it harder for law-abiding Americans to purchase guns to protect themselves and their families.

Americans bought an estimated 21 million guns last year during the Democrat-led COVID lockdowns and Democrat-promoted Black Lives Matter riots.

These same Democrats blocked legislation that would require ICE to be contacted when illegal aliens applied to buy a gun.

BREAKING → House Democrats just REJECTED an amendment that would have required ICE to be notified if an illegal immigrant tries to buy a gun. But they’re fine taking away the gun rights of law-abiding American citizens. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 11, 2021

This is an example of Democrat policy in a nutshell.

The post Democrats Block Amendment that Would Require ICE Be Notified if Illegal Immigrant Tries to Buy a Gun — Then Vote to Take Away Gun Rights from Americans appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 14:00:25 +0000



Two world-renowned doctors at Stanford recently discussed the nation’s response to the China coronavirus (COVID). Dr. Scott Atlas was a late member of the President’s team which addressed COVID. He was immediately shunned and shamed by the media because his narrative was different from that of fellow team members Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Dr.…

The post Two Stanford Doctors Blast the Nation’s COVID Response – “Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Two world-renowned doctors at Stanford recently discussed the nation’s response to the China coronavirus (COVID).

Dr. Scott Atlas was a late member of the President’s team which addressed COVID. He was immediately shunned and shamed by the media because his narrative was different from that of fellow team members Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.

Dr. Atlas recently shared the following at an online conference:

The coronavirus pandemic has been a great tragedy, there can be no doubt about that. But it has also exposed profound issues in America that now threaten the very principles of freedom and order that we Americans often take for granted. First, I have been shocked at the enormous power of the government, to unilaterally decree, to simply close businesses and schools by edict, restrict personal movement, mandate behavior, and eliminate our most basic freedoms, without any end and little accountability. Second, I remain surprised at the acceptance by the American people of draconian rules, restrictions, and unprecedented mandates, even those that are arbitrary, destructive, and wholly unscientific. This crisis has also exposed what we all have known existed, but we have tolerated for years: the overt bias of the media, the lack of diverse viewpoints on campuses, the absence of neutrality in big tech controlling social media, and now more visibly than ever, the intrusion of politics into science. Ultimately, the freedom to seek and state the truth is at risk here in the United States.

Not to be outdone, a fellow doctor at Stanford, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, discussed the COVID response this week. Bhattacharya was one of the co-authors, along with Dr. Atlas, of the Great Barrington Declaration:

I stand behind my comment that the lockdowns are the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years. We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation. At the same time, they have not served to control the epidemic in the places where they have been most vigorously imposed. In the US, they have – at best – protected the “non-essential” class from COVID, while exposing the essential working class to the disease. The lockdowns are trickle down epidemiology.

Bhattacharya continued:

“One is that people who are older have a much higher risk from dying from COVID than people who are younger…and that’s a really important fact because we know who is most vulnerable, it’s people that are older. So the first plank of the Great Barrington Declaration: let’s protect the vulnerable,” Bhattacharya said. “The other idea is that the lockdowns themselves impose great harm on people. Lockdowns are not a natural normal way to live.”

Bhattacharya explained.

People who are poor face much more hardship from the lockdowns than people who are rich.”

America needs to be better prepared to protect itself from pandemics. Hopefully, we all learn from this and never allow anti-American government overreach ever again.



The post Two Stanford Doctors Blast the Nation’s COVID Response – “Worst Public Health Mistake In Last 100 Years” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 13:45:01 +0000



Biden delivered a speech on COVID last night and the honest responses to this short speech were not so good. Comments from across the country on Joe Biden’s speech last night were not kind. Thankfully for Biden no one tuned in. From Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on…

The post “He Lied”, “The Man Is Not Well”, “I Don’t Listen to Idiots” – Americans React to Joe Biden’s Prepared COVID Speech Last Night appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Biden delivered a speech on COVID last night and the honest responses to this short speech were not so good.

Comments from across the country on Joe Biden’s speech last night were not kind. Thankfully for Biden no one tuned in.

From Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit:

From Bonchie at Redstate:

The man is not well, and that was once again obvious tonight. If one ever needed a visual for what being half-dead looks like, you got that in spades from this speech. Biden stood behind his podium, often slumped over, squinting to read his teleprompter’s massive font. He’s getting worse, and it’s a sad scene.

Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain’s husband at the Federalist:

This is another garbage speech full of lies from a senile person who thinks they’re in charge of America but actually isn’t running anything.

From TGP reader Robin S:

Early Sign Of Dementia – One of the most common symptoms GPs report is problems with communication and language. This may include struggling to follow or join a conversation; it can also include stopping in mid-sentence with no idea how to continue.

From TGP reader billjones:

One of my pet peeves is, I don’t listen to idiots. And I don’t call biden president, I call him king biden because he wasn’t elected, he was installed.

From TGP reader Alex:

Please note in the video the 408 likes and 3.5K dislikes…81,000,000 votes? Hahah- I don’t think so.

Follow up from TGP reader ‘us Noneya Buznass us’:

Not to worry, those numbers will be flipped soon.

From TGP reader FamousJamous:

Millions of Americans refuse to accept Pretender Biden as duly elected. He was imposed on us, not elected by us! He will not last long, and his replacement will be even worse!

From TGP reader Common Sense:

IMO Kamala is so unlikeable that no amount of vote flipping will help her.

The comments go on and on. Everything Biden does provides further evidence that the 2020 election was stolen. This guy can’t talk, even with a teleprompter.

There is no way he crushed the record for the most votes in US history. No way!

The post “He Lied”, “The Man Is Not Well”, “I Don’t Listen to Idiots” – Americans React to Joe Biden’s Prepared COVID Speech Last Night appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 13:30:39 +0000



Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up interviewed Pressley Stutts, a 30-year Navy Chaplain. Stutt’s incredible story, that has now gone viral, reveals how quickly America is becoming a tyrannical nation. From our article: Pressley Stutts proudly served in the United States Navy as a chaplain for 30 years. He’s retired from the military…

The post BREAKING: New Video Shows Men Dressed In All Black At US Capitol Bashing Windows… Then Flip Off Trump Supporters Chanting “F—k Antifa!” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up interviewed Pressley Stutts, a 30-year Navy Chaplain. Stutt’s incredible story, that has now gone viral, reveals how quickly America is becoming a tyrannical nation.

From our article:

Pressley Stutts proudly served in the United States Navy as a chaplain for 30 years. He’s retired from the military now and is a small business owner in South Carolina. On January 6, 2021, an estimated one million Americans made their way to Washington DC for a peaceful protest against what a majority of Americans believe was a stolen election. Pressley was one of those amazing patriots who braved the cold and hostile conditions put in place by DC’s mayor, including shuttered restaurants, stores, bars and even closed public restrooms in our nation’s capitol, as they stood up for election intergrity in America. Mr. Stutts traveled to DC to show his support for President Trump. He wasn’t part of a planned insurrection, he certainaly never imagined he’d find himself on the steps of the Capitol building, but when the barricades around the Capitol building were removed and a police officer motioned for him and hundreds of protesters to advance tot he Capitol steps, he joined hundreds of others to voice his support for lawmakers inside who were set to reject electors from contested states. Pressley Stutts explained to us that he never got past the steps of the Capitol. He did, however, witness men dressed in all black who broke out windows at the Capitol building while Trump supporters warned they were members of the violent far left domestic terror group, Antifa. Pressley explained that he heard women shouting, “Antifa! Antifa!” as the men dressed in black bashed out the windows of the Capitol.

Here is Pressley’s stunning interview.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – After we published Pressley’s stunning interview, a follower sent us a link to a video from the US Capitol protest that confirmed everything Mr. Stutts told us about the events on January 6th. The video she shared with us provides a close-up view of what happened that day from up above the action.

There has been a lot of discussion about whether or not Antifa and BLM played a role in the Capitol’s siege on January 6th. FBI Director Christopher Wray claims Antifa played no part in the breach of the Capitol building. Perhaps someone should share these videos with Mr. Wray, because the instigators in this video, who broke the windows and stomped on an American flag, are the antithesis of a pro-America Trump supporter.

In the video below, two men all dressed in black tactical gear, who were NOT wearing any Trump paraphernalia, can be seen bashing out the windows of the Capitol with a flagpole and a police baton. Mr. Pressley referred to the “stick” (flag pole) in our interview. It’s worth noting that true Trump supporters would never desecrate a United States flag by using it as a ramrod to bust out a window. The other man dressed in all-black is using a police baton to smash out the windows.

This is the police baton the man dressed all in black (Antifa?) is seen using in the video. Trump supporters are not known for taking batons to rallies.

Batons are, however, commonly used by Antifa to smash windows as well as the skulls of people who don’t align with their radical leftist ideology.

The American flag that was used to ram the window is dropped to the ground and several of the men who appear to be with the goons dressed like Antifa terrorists step on top of it. Trampling on an American flag is not characteristic of pro-American Trump supporters.

A man dressed in grey is seen running up to the area from the crowd and confronting the men dressed in black. He approaches one of the men dressed in black (Antifa?) and appears to try to stop him. With the exception of the woman who attempts to stop the Antifa characters from bashing the windows, the people we have arrows pointing to in the image below, all seem to be working together toward some common goal.

The yellow circle on the right is around a group of 4 men dressed in tactical gear. A couple of the men in the yellow circle are wearing gas masks. The person in the video wearing all black and wrapped in a blue Trump flag spends most of his time in the video keeping watch on the elevator’s shaft, as does the guy across from him in the grey jacket with the grey hat.

The male with a blue camo hat and large black backpack appears to be with the two men dressed all in black, as at one point in the video, the man in black (Antifa?) hands his police baton to the man with the blue camo hat who uses it to smash against the window. The person on the left standing close to the wall can be seen in the 3rd video (below), wearing a black helmet with a “Trump” bumper sticker on the back, as he bashes one of the upper windows with what appears to be a baton.

At the 1:20 mark of the video, the crowd is chanting, “F*CK Antifa! F*CK Antifa!”The man dressed all in black (Antifa?), who is leaning over what appears to be an elevator shaft, motions with his hands going back and forth across his throat to someone in the audience, as he appears to be telling them to stop doing something. The Antifa? goon then raises one hand in the air and appears to be giving the middle finger to the Trump supporters shouting, “F*CK Antifa!” He waits a few seconds and then raises both hands in the air at the crowd and appears to give them two middle fingers as a man who appears to be a “Trump supporter” tries to stop him.

Watch:

Here’s another view from the crowd looking up at the men dressed in all-black bashing out the windows with a baton commonly used by Antifa, as women in the crowd can be heard saying that Antifa is busting out the windows:

This video shows the male in the first video who has his back toward the wall and is also seen stepping on the American flag, bashing out the window with the baton. Curiously, he has a Trump bumper sticker plastered to the back of his helmet. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t know a single Trump supporter who would stand on an American flag.

Is it possible that these men dressed in black tactical gear smashing the windows in the US Capitol and walking over the American flag on the ground were recruited by John Sullivan who aligns himself with Antifa and BLM and advertised for activists to meet him in DC on January 6th?

Prior to his arrest, John Sullivan’s brother James claimed his brother was somehow in charge of the Capitol siege. With all of this evidence in plain sight, it curious that FBI Director Christopher Wray is still telling us that Antifa had nothing to do with the Capitol seige.

The post BREAKING: New Video Shows Men Dressed In All Black At US Capitol Bashing Windows… Then Flip Off Trump Supporters Chanting “F—k Antifa!” appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 13:15:25 +0000



Brian Harrison, the former Health and Human Services Chief of Staff, joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV on Thursday night. The two discussed the many lies from the Biden regime this week on the coronavirus and the historic success of the Trump coronavirus vaccination program. Brian Harrison: Andy, like every member of the Obama (Biden)…

The post “Never Seen A President in American History – Simultaneously Executing a Plan and Denying Its Existence” – Trump Official Rips Biden for Disgusting Lies About Trump Vaccine and Distribution Plan appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Brian Harrison, the former Health and Human Services Chief of Staff, joined Rob Schmitt on Newsmax TV on Thursday night.

The two discussed the many lies from the Biden regime this week on the coronavirus and the historic success of the Trump coronavirus vaccination program.

Brian Harrison: Andy, like every member of the Obama (Biden) Covid team was fully aware, not just of the existence of the plan, but they knew the plan in great detail. I personally led the first transition briefing between the outgoing Trump administration and the incoming Biden administration. And, Rob, I’ll tell you what the topic was, the topic was Operation Warp Speed. Even further to the point, the topic was vaccine distribution planning. So, they knew there was a plan. They’ve been quite frankly executing on a plan. I’ve probably never seen a president or vice president in American history simultaneously executing on a plan while denying its existence.

In other words, almost everything Joe Biden told the American people tonight was a complete lie.

President Trump left him with the vaccine and a distribution plan and Joe Biden is too small and bitter to give credit to where it was due.

Via Rob Schmitt Tonight:

The post “Never Seen A President in American History – Simultaneously Executing a Plan and Denying Its Existence” – Trump Official Rips Biden for Disgusting Lies About Trump Vaccine and Distribution Plan appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 04:56:57 +0000



Kassidi Kurrill, a 39-year-old single mom in Utah with no underlying medical conditions died four days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report. Kassidi Kurill, a mother of one from Ogden, received the vaccine due to her work as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons, KUTV reported. “She…

The post Utah Mother Dies Four Days After Second Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Kassidi Kurrill, a 39-year-old single mom in Utah with no underlying medical conditions died four days after receiving her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a report.

Kassidi Kurill, a mother of one from Ogden, received the vaccine due to her work as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons, KUTV reported.

“She was absolutely fine with getting it. In fact, she told all of us, ‘It’s fine, you guys should all get it,’” her father, Alfred Hawley, told the outlet. Kurill reportedly experienced a sore arm after the first dose of Moderna, but had no other noticeable side e ffects. Things took a sudden and tragic turn after her second dose on February 1st. While she was in bed all day Tuesday and Wednesday, it wasn’t until Thursday morning she knew something was wrong. She woke up early, got ready, and asked her dad to drive her to the local emergency room, where they arrived by 7 a.m. “She came in early and said her heart was racing and she felt like she needed to get to the emergency room,” Hawley said. When they arrived at the ER, Kurill was throwing up. Her father told doctors his daughter had just received her second shot. “They did a blood test and immediately came back and said she was very, very sick, and her liver was not functioning,” he told KUTV. Kurill’s older sister Kristin, who lives in Arizona, said she knew her sister had gone to the hospital, but the speed at which she deteriorated was “so unexpected.”

Kassidi Kurill pictured with Emilia, her 9-year-old daughter.

An autopsy was performed on Kurill’s body but the state Medical Examiner’s Office could not comment on the case due to privacy laws, according to KUTV.

Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered | KUTV

The post Utah Mother Dies Four Days After Second Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 04:09:15 +0000



As parents across the country struggle with schools that are not fully reopened, Senator Rand Paul is reintroducing his SCHOOL Act. Parents should have choices and this would give it to them. Why shouldn’t they be able to send their children to the school that they think will be best for their child? From Ran…

The post Senator Rand Paul Reintroduces SCHOOL Act That Gives Parents School Choice appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

As parents across the country struggle with schools that are not fully reopened, Senator Rand Paul is reintroducing his SCHOOL Act.

Parents should have choices and this would give it to them.

Why shouldn’t they be able to send their children to the school that they think will be best for their child?

From Ran Paul’s Senate website:

Dr. Rand Paul Reintroduces SCHOOL Act Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) reintroduced the Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (SCHOOL) Act to provide parents and students with much-needed flexibility and options regarding K-12 education. U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-TX-21) introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I’ve led the effort to reopen our schools from the very beginning, and as we continue our push, it’s imperative that we empower parents to make the decision that’s best for their child’s education — without being restricted by the political games our governors and teachers’ unions have been playing with our children’s lives and well-being,” said Dr. Paul. “I have a bill to do exactly that – my SCHOOL Act would give parents and students a choice in education, and the tools to succeed no matter where they are learning.” “Nearly one year after Americans were told we should take “two weeks to slow the spread,” too many children are still barred from attending school in person, while billions of dollars have been allocated to the very local authorities keeping schools closed. No more funding should be allocated to these local tyrants at the expense of our children’s futures. Parents should be in control of their child’s education, period, not politicians or union bosses. I’m proud to reintroduce The SCHOOL Act with Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) which allows federal funds for K-12 education to follow the eligible child, regardless of whether the child is in public school, private school, or homeschool,” said Rep. Roy.

This would be great for parents and kids.

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul introduced a bill to fund students instead of systems. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

Families would be able to take their children’s federal education dollars to the education provider of their choosing • Private school

• Tutoring

• Instructional materials

• Technological educational materials

• Extracurricular activities

• Special needs therapies — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

.@RandPaul: “It’s imperative that we empower parents to make the decision that’s best for their child’s education — without being restricted by the political games our governors and teachers’ unions have been playing with our children’s lives and well-being” — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 11, 2021

Republicans should support this.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

The post Senator Rand Paul Reintroduces SCHOOL Act That Gives Parents School Choice appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 03:00:36 +0000



Our reporting from over the weekend was confirmed by OANN yesterday. Shredded Arizona ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend do indeed appear to be related to the 2020 election. We reported on Sunday that the shredded ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend in Maricopa County were indeed from the 2020 election.…

The post MORE FROM ARIZONA: OANN Confirms Gateway Pundit Report – Shredded Ballots Found Over the Weekend In the Dumpster Were From 2020 Election (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Our reporting from over the weekend was confirmed by OANN yesterday. Shredded Arizona ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend do indeed appear to be related to the 2020 election.

We reported on Sunday that the shredded ballots found in a dumpster over the weekend in Maricopa County were indeed from the 2020 election.

Per a report from OANN it does appear that these ballots were from the 2020 election:

OANN reported on the upcoming audit and the ballots found in the dumpster over the weekend. What may be as shocking as the the shredded ballots in the dumpster is the fact that the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors reportedly loaded a truck full of ballots and no one knows where these ballots went before they eventually landed back at the center where the ballots were being stored. This illegal action by the County is clearly more cause for concern:

There are big questions that need to be answered in the County.

When the County loaded up the truck last week with the ballots from the 2020 election, who ordered it, where did it go, and when was it unloaded and put back in safekeeping?

Also, who threw the shredded ballots into the County dumpster, and when did they do it?

The post MORE FROM ARIZONA: OANN Confirms Gateway Pundit Report – Shredded Ballots Found Over the Weekend In the Dumpster Were From 2020 Election (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 02:07:54 +0000



Earlier today US Military Brass carried out a coordinated attack on their latest foe — FOX News host Tucker Carlson. This came after Tucker Carlson mocked the military and Joe Biden for the important new program focusing on “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes. Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space…

The post Pentagon Brass Goes After Tucker Carlson in Coordinated Attack after his Remarks on Maternity Flight Suits – Tucker Responds (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Earlier today US Military Brass carried out a coordinated attack on their latest foe — FOX News host Tucker Carlson.

This came after Tucker Carlson mocked the military and Joe Biden for the important new program focusing on “maternity flight suits” for pregnant women flying military planes.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, took time from his day to lash out at Tucker Carlson for mocking the nonsense coming from the left today.

Command Senior Enlisted Leader of United States Space Command, Scott H. Stalker, goes after Tucker Carlson after the Fox News anchor’s comments about pregnant women in the military. “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said. pic.twitter.com/515slvWCBZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 11, 2021

Tonight Tucker Carlson responded.

Tucker refused to apologize to the liberal hacks who find it more important to focus on flight suits for pregnant pilots than to actual threats against the United States.

The post Pentagon Brass Goes After Tucker Carlson in Coordinated Attack after his Remarks on Maternity Flight Suits – Tucker Responds (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 02:00:20 +0000



Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns. Virtually no one tuned in to the White House’s YouTube channel to watch dementia Joe speak gibberish for 20 minutes. Joe Biden’s doom and gloom speech was not inspiring at all. He lied about Trump and threatened Americans…

The post Tucker Carlson RIPS Joe Biden’s Speech: “How Dare you Tell Us Who We Can Spend the Fourth of July With” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns.

Virtually no one tuned in to the White House’s YouTube channel to watch dementia Joe speak gibberish for 20 minutes.

Joe Biden’s doom and gloom speech was not inspiring at all. He lied about Trump and threatened Americans with indefinite lockdowns if we don’t wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Biden actually believes he has the authority to tell Americans who we can spend the Fourth of July with.

“If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together,” said Biden.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… Small groups will be able to get together” pic.twitter.com/j6PQwbN4qg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

But then Biden threatened to take it all away if “we don’t stay vigilant.”

“If we don’t stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track,” Biden said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went off on Joe Biden.

“How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” Tucker said.

WATCH:

Tucker reacts to President Biden’s speech: “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.” pic.twitter.com/MVp27qlTGt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2021

The post Tucker Carlson RIPS Joe Biden’s Speech: “How Dare you Tell Us Who We Can Spend the Fourth of July With” (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 01:11:31 +0000



Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns. Only 7,141 people tuned in to the White House YouTube page for this highly staged event at the time of writing. Biden lied about President Trump doing nothing to address this threat. Biden then lied about Asian Americans…

The post JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Joe Biden delivered his very first address as US President on the anniversary of the COVID lockdowns.

Only 7,141 people tuned in to the White House YouTube page for this highly staged event at the time of writing.

Biden lied about President Trump doing nothing to address this threat.

Biden then lied about Asian Americans being harassed during the China virus pandemic.

He forgot to mention the illegal aliens with COVID he is busing across the country.

Joe cares.

The post JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Fri, 12 Mar 2021 00:59:34 +0000



On Wednesday President Trump released a statement urging his friend and former NFL great Herschel Walker to mount a bid run for US Senator from the state of Georgia. President Trump: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he…

The post Fantastic! President Trump Urges His Friend Herschel Walker to Run for US Senate in Georgia appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

On Wednesday President Trump released a statement urging his friend and former NFL great Herschel Walker to mount a bid run for US Senator from the state of Georgia.

President Trump: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Herschel Walker would be an excellent candidate for US Senator.

Here again is Herschel’s outstanding speech at the RNC Convention defending his friend Donald Trump in 2020.

The post Fantastic! President Trump Urges His Friend Herschel Walker to Run for US Senate in Georgia appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

