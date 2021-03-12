https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/12/the-morning-briefing-the-covid-panic-porn-freaks-need-to-be-shamed-and-silenced-n1431808

Top O’ the Briefing

Just Shut It, COVID Fear Freaks

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I have a lot of questions about shepherd’s pie.

So…how are you spending your COVIDversary? It was a year ago today that everything really blew up. We were quickly plunged into a confused collective misery that we thought was going to last just a few weeks.

Bad joke is on us, right?

A year later I’m pretty comfortable saying that we will never return to whatever the heck we thought was normal. “The new normal” is a meaningless phrase. It has to happen for a while before it’s normal. We can’t simply slap a tag on it and say that’s what it is.

We’ve been open here in Arizona for about six months now. It’s the typical COVID era limited capacity stuff but, based on what I’ve seen the last few times I’ve been out, a lot of places have been coloring outside the lines regarding the protocols. Thankfully, I live in a place that doesn’t have a lot of “tell on your neighbors” kind of freaks.

One of the things I most remember from the two grand reopening experiences we had here in May and September was the unbridled joy on the faces of everyone who was out in public for the first time in a while. Well, once we all sat down and took off our masks, that is. It’s hard for me to believe that everyone wouldn’t want to experience that.

Yet here we are.

Even the states that have experienced the most onerous lockdowns are beginning to open up. Sure, New York and California are only doing it because their governors are both neck deep in trouble, but it’s still happening. What’s stunning to those of us on the pro-freedom side of things is that so many people still want to be miserable. The “follow the science” crowd is only following the narrative that’s been used this past year to keep people in a state of acquiescence. It was acquiescence at the beginning, anyway. Eventually, half the country decided that they were morally superior if they just rolled over for every whim that petty tyrants like Gavin Newsom and Andrew Cuomo decided to inflict upon them.

The drooling idiot who is wasting space in the Oval Office read a teleprompter for a bit last night, informing us of the miserable vision his handlers have for pandemic America. Tyler has the details:

On Thursday, President Joe Biden held out a promise of returning to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic that perfectly encapsulates the depressing nature of his presidency. After meandering and dead boring remarks about the toll of COVID-19, the existence of drive-in vaccine centers, and the progress Biden’s administration has made in the past 50 days, the president got to the part of his speech that was clearly intended to be uplifting. Instead, it will likely hit Americans like a ton of bricks. In leading up to his grand vision of a restored America, Biden started to get a bit creepy. “I will not relent until we beat this virus, but I need you, the American people, I need you. I need every American to do their part. And that’s not hyperbole, I need you. I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn and you can find an opportunity, and to help your family, your friends, your neighbors, get vaccinated as well,” he said.

There is no beating the virus. The pandemic can be stopped, but the virus will always be lurking out there. Part of the b.s. narrative the tyrants and this moron asterisk POTUS have been spreading is that the virus will be banished forever.

Biden’s puppet masters don’t really believe in science, they believe in power. And they’re not willing to give any of the power they’ve gotten from COVID away soon. Gropey Joe told the American people that we might be able to have some fun by the 4th of July.

Sorry, Drools, I’m already having fun and enjoying the company of my family and friends. You don’t get to dictate that kind of activity in my life. Or rather your handlers don’t.

Anyone like me who celebrates freedom is still ridiculed by the fake science invertebrates. They’re still clinging to the “killing grandma” stuff, portraying anyone who wants to eat in a restaurant as a mass murderer.

These people need to be shamed, shunned, and shut up. So does their paste-eater of a president. We can live our lives and be responsible. The big question is why do leftists struggle so much with that concept?

My answer is that the far left attracts mostly intellectually weak people who don’t have the fortitude to govern themselves. Government is their god. They lack the moral compass that would make them do the right thing by choice.

We can’t have people like that being the arbiters of what’s right, wrong, or safe.

Let them cling to their fear-based secular pseudo virtue. If they want to stay home and keep wearing masks in public forever that would be a great benefit to society.

But they don’t get to have an opinion about what I do.

Ever.

TGIF.

This Is How I’d Love To Spend Every Weekend

Onboard The staggeringly quick #Porsche 936/77 Spyder in Le Mans 77’. pic.twitter.com/exmCt81jKG — Classic Car Curation (@CCCuration) October 6, 2019

Everything Isn’t Awful

Barstool Fund time again. You can contribute here. The emotion at the beginning and/or the end of these things is always both tough and touching to watch.

Java’s Brewin’ gets the call. Thank you again to @PNGamingInc for their donation to help save small PA businesses. #BarstoolFund pic.twitter.com/Ls8GArL875 — The Barstool Fund (@BarstoolFund) March 10, 2021

PJ Media

PETA Defends Pro-Life Journalist From Planned Parenthood’s Anti-Free Speech Lawsuit

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #163: Savage ABC News Boils Biden’s Bunny

Treacher: Sarah Silverman Is Sick of the Democrats Too

BREAKING: Special Prosecutor Investigating Portland DA for Biased Prosecution of Joey Gibson–Will It Be Legit?

EXCLUSIVE: After Election Integrity Victories in Georgia, Anti-Biden PAC Sets Sights on 2022

Terrorism Target: Church of ‘Muslim-Slayer’ Saint

Chuck Schumer eats paste. PANTS ON FIRE: Chuck Schumer Tries to Blame Trump for Joe Biden’s Border Crisis

He’ll skate. Will the Gov. Get Arrested? Police Alerted to Latest Sexual Assault Claim Against Cuomo

Republicans Have Proposed Over 60 Bills to Protect Women and Children From Trans Madness

But do they have that many fans? Play Ball! Texas Rangers Become First to Allow 100% Capacity in the Stands for Opening Day

British University Guide for Academics Bans the Terms ‘Mother’ and ‘Father’

PETA Defends Pro-Life Journalist From Planned Parenthood’s Anti-Free Speech Lawsuit

Democrats hate due process rights. Biden Wants to Roll Back Title IX Protections for Students Falsely Accused of Sexual Assault

Biden Focuses on ‘Equity’ Policies While the Majority of Americans Want Economic Growth

Townhall Mothership

In First Major Speech, Biden Lectures Americans About What They “Can and Cannot Do”

It’s Not Hard to Figure Out How an Anti-Trump Group’s Grift Was Kept Hidden for So Long

Ted Cruz Reminds Top Dem That ‘Facts Are Stubborn Things’ in Throwdown Over COVID Stimulus Checks

Endorsed. Trump Urges Georgia Senate Run for Longtime Friend & Ex-NFL Great Herschel Walker

Department of Defense Prints a Disturbing, Unprofessional Attack on Tucker Carlson, Proving How Politicized They’ve Become

Welcome to East Berlin 2021. What Could Go Wrong? Dallas Launches Database for Businesses Still Requiring Masks

DA Gascon’s Horrifying Plans to Prosecute Police Officers for Use of Force Incidents – AND MORE – From 2012 Forward

‘South Park’ Mercilessly Mocks QAnon in Hour-Long Special and QAnon’s Response Is Sooo ‘Q’

Gun Rights Advocate Wants Lawmakers Arrested For Perjury

Idaho House Approves Armed School Staff Bill

Meet The Lone Democrat To Vote Against Biden’s Background Check Bills

Arizona, Montana Expand Lawsuit Against Biden Administration Over Harmful Border Policies

Mask Madness: Texas A.G. Paxton Threatens Legal Action Against City Of Austin’s Mask Mandate

Chinese State Media Warns Canadian Hostages Will Be Tried Soon

Megyn Kelly’s Defense Of Piers Morgan And Free Speech

Lorenz, Greenwald, Substack And The Difference Between Criticism And Harassment

More ‘Neanderthal thinking’? Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill banning biological males from girls’ sports

‘They WANT this’: Ex ICE director Tom Homan pulls back curtain on Biden admin’s ‘designed’ border crisis

SLAP in the face! Rep. Pramila Jayapal patting herself on the back for ‘cutting poverty’ for minorities with $1400 checks is damn insulting

‘Why do you want women defenseless?’ Aaron Rupar mansplaining gun rights to domestic abuse victims does NOT go well for him, like at all

VIP

For Biden, Trump Has Become ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit – Replay

GOLD Less Is More, but for Biden It’s Nothing at All

Around the Interwebz

We Should Be Ashamed of Ourselves

Netflix comically tries to crack down on account sharing

Prince Harry is a Freudian dream

Important. 11 Ways to Defend Yourself Against a Cat

Remembering America’s Golden Age of Hot Sodas

Bee Me

Here Are The 7 Telltale Signs Your Newborn Baby Is A Racist https://t.co/NvsWyCwmL4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 10, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Classic

When Brigitte Bardot Met Pablo Picasso, Notorious Ladies Man https://t.co/Ge4ElB1VTt — Things from the past 📷🎥 (@moodvintage) March 11, 2021

Kabana Sports

“Medium Papi”

David Ortiz fields a ball at first base for the Minnesota Twins. Year is 1999. pic.twitter.com/TkhQ8w4NsY — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) March 10, 2021

Kabana Travel

I really want to go back here.

Kruiser Comedy

Apocalypse Now is still the greatest rom-com ever.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

