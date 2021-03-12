https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/this-is-embarrassing-politico-playbook-super-impressed-by-president-bidens-covid-19-speech/
Last night President Biden delivered an address to the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic. During Biden’s speech, he took credit for the vaccine while saying that if we all “do our part” Americans might be able to gather in small groups by July 4th.
Add it all up and the mainstream media was giddy, including Politico Playbook:
It is hard to imagine any other contemporary politician making the speech JOE BIDEN did Thursday night — both channeling our collective sorrow and reminding us that there is life after grief. The latest in Playbook: https://t.co/jbe90Ob3pf
Need a cigarette, Politico?
This is embarrassing.
You can almost hear the moaning. https://t.co/N2PSDOf2Ve
Those who call this “Obama’s third term” aren’t far off the mark, especially in regards to the media fawning.
He literally just said everything we already knew lol
Biden’s M.O. is saying he’s initiating things that are already being done and counting on the press to sell it as a new action.
Biden’s speech wasn’t this. https://t.co/8hVw0SU0om
This is a real article, they are not even pretending to be journalists anymore https://t.co/OLIOoSJG4i
The state media-esque cheering over Biden seems more than a little forced.
Every press reaction has been nothing but journalistic fawning about empathy and compassion. I’ve yet to see a mainstream reporter say, “Hey, wait a minute. The federal government has exactly zero say over whether we spend time with family.” Its pathetic. https://t.co/vXxqDoMyt6
It’s heartening that almost every response is mocking these quislings for kissing this addled old man’s ass. https://t.co/XpNb58sC4g
How it started. How it’s going.https://t.co/3WWXWquDHQhttps://t.co/siheCJddby pic.twitter.com/BstSgE5c65
Why wasn’t this labeled as an editorial or opinion? Because that’s clearly what it is.https://t.co/DXtFxE4Rc4
Politico engaging in fan fiction porn for the precious https://t.co/hyweByNnXG
Joe Biden literally has not done anything. He is coasting on Trump’s vaccine and frankly has made a slew of bad policy decisions that have costs tens of thousands of American jobs and raised gas prices for all of us. Nobody elected him for this. https://t.co/6YfqF5n4xN
And yet the media reaction has to a large degree been “best president EVAH!”
https://t.co/B8aopMoQ24 pic.twitter.com/2WC9GQIGDN
