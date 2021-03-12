https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/this-is-embarrassing-politico-playbook-super-impressed-by-president-bidens-covid-19-speech/

Last night President Biden delivered an address to the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic. During Biden’s speech, he took credit for the vaccine while saying that if we all “do our part” Americans might be able to gather in small groups by July 4th.

Add it all up and the mainstream media was giddy, including Politico Playbook:

It is hard to imagine any other contemporary politician making the speech JOE BIDEN did Thursday night — both channeling our collective sorrow and reminding us that there is life after grief. The latest in Playbook: https://t.co/jbe90Ob3pf — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) March 12, 2021

Need a cigarette, Politico?

This is embarrassing. — 地獄ケーキ(pre-debut Vtuber)🍰🇺🇸🚞 (@JigokuCake) March 12, 2021

You can almost hear the moaning. https://t.co/N2PSDOf2Ve — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 12, 2021

Those who call this “Obama’s third term” aren’t far off the mark, especially in regards to the media fawning.

He literally just said everything we already knew lol — Brian Barney (@bbarney22) March 12, 2021

Biden’s M.O. is saying he’s initiating things that are already being done and counting on the press to sell it as a new action.

This is a real article, they are not even pretending to be journalists anymore https://t.co/OLIOoSJG4i — Jim mostly peaceful fortified election (@Dayton89Jim) March 12, 2021

The state media-esque cheering over Biden seems more than a little forced.

Every press reaction has been nothing but journalistic fawning about empathy and compassion. I’ve yet to see a mainstream reporter say, “Hey, wait a minute. The federal government has exactly zero say over whether we spend time with family.” Its pathetic. https://t.co/vXxqDoMyt6 — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) March 12, 2021

It’s heartening that almost every response is mocking these quislings for kissing this addled old man’s ass. https://t.co/XpNb58sC4g — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 12, 2021

Why wasn’t this labeled as an editorial or opinion? Because that’s clearly what it is.https://t.co/DXtFxE4Rc4 — David Henry (eat/my/shorts) (@imau2fan) March 12, 2021

Politico engaging in fan fiction porn for the precious https://t.co/hyweByNnXG — WarDamnGunners (@WarDamnGunners) March 12, 2021

Joe Biden literally has not done anything. He is coasting on Trump’s vaccine and frankly has made a slew of bad policy decisions that have costs tens of thousands of American jobs and raised gas prices for all of us. Nobody elected him for this. https://t.co/6YfqF5n4xN — Deep Goat (@hereonkstreet) March 12, 2021

And yet the media reaction has to a large degree been “best president EVAH!”

