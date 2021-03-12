https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/12/this-is-embarrassing-politico-playbook-super-impressed-by-president-bidens-covid-19-speech/

Last night President Biden delivered an address to the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic. During Biden’s speech, he took credit for the vaccine while saying that if we all “do our part” Americans might be able to gather in small groups by July 4th.

Add it all up and the mainstream media was giddy, including Politico Playbook:

Need a cigarette, Politico?

Those who call this “Obama’s third term” aren’t far off the mark, especially in regards to the media fawning.

Biden’s M.O. is saying he’s initiating things that are already being done and counting on the press to sell it as a new action.

The state media-esque cheering over Biden seems more than a little forced.

And yet the media reaction has to a large degree been “best president EVAH!”

