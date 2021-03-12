https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspects-who-tried-to-rob-gun-owner-were-teenagers

TheBlaze earlier this week shared the news about three males who approached a 69-year-old man Tuesday night on the south side of Chicago and apparently figured he’d be easy pickings for a robbery — except that their target turned out to be a concealed carrier who promptly turned the tables on them, shooting one and quickly convincing the crew it was way past their bedtimes.

Well, there’s a bit of plot twist: Turns out all three suspects are teenagers.

What are the details?

The boys are 15, 16, and 17 years old, and all face attempted robbery charges, WFLD-TV reported.

The two older teens also face a count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, the station added, and the 16-year-old also faces a misdemeanor count of theft between $500 and $10,000.

In addition, the teens were not named because they’re charged as juveniles, WFLD said.

What’s the background?

The scenario proved to be another one of those unfortunate tales about folks who haven’t quite thought through the reality that a growing number of Americans are exercising their Second Amendment rights and arming themselves — which makes even more sense in a city like Chicago, where violence is rampant.

So the trio demanded the man hand over his belongings — after which he pulled out his gun before opening fire at the group, hitting one of them in the knee, police

told the Chicago Tribune.

Following the 10:35 p.m. incident in the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street in the Beverly neighborhood, the three males hopped into a red Ford Fusion and drove off, authorities told the paper.

The trio got as far as the 8700 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood — about four miles northwest of the crime scene — but police told the Tribune that the trio crashed their vehicle.

Image source: WLS-TV video screenshot

All three then took off on foot but were soon nabbed by police, the paper said. They were taken into custody and then transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to the

Sun-Times Media Wire.

Here’s a video report on the incident that aired prior to the release of the suspects’ ages:

