http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M0KdKrtaKRQ/

It would be hard to improve on the first year Tom Brady had in Tampa, but the Bucs are going to give it a try anyway.

Brady and the Bucs came to terms Friday on a contract extension that will keep the future Hall of Famer in Tampa through the 2022 season.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The Tom-Brady extension saves the Buccaneers $19 million against the cap this year, per sources. The additional voidable years are there to defray the cost. It was another effort from Brady to keep as much of the team together as possible. https://t.co/65qAGO5Px7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

As the New York Post reports:

Pass-rusher Shaq Barrett, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Antonio Brown are among Tampa Bay’s premium free agents. Brady is not believed to have asked for a raise after winning his record seventh Super Bowl title, according to NFL Network. During his two decades with the Patriots, Brady made a habit of reworking his contract to allow the team to keep other important pieces of a championship roster.

Brady, 43, has talked about playing until he’s 45 and possibly beyond. The extension he agreed to Friday, will help the Bucs keep as many of his teammates with him as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

