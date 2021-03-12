https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543039-trump-rally-organizer-claims-alex-jones-threatened-to-throw-her-off

Conspiracy theorist and media host Alex Jones is under investigation by Washington, D.C. police over an allegation he threatened to shove a pro-Trump organizer off of a stage at a December event.

Kylie Jane Kremer, executive director of the organization Women for America First, filed the allegation to the police department, according to CNN. The complaint said that someone on Dec. 11 “threatened to shove her off the stage at her event” scheduled for the next day.

The complaint did not specifically name Jones, but sources told CNN that Jones made the threat.

The interaction allegedly took place outside the Willard Intercontinental hotel near the White House. Women for America First had been planning an event to support then-President TrumpDonald TrumpThe Memo: Nation rallies for Biden on his COVID-19 response Maryland GOP governor applauds Biden after prime-time COVID-19 address Biden denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans: ‘It must stop’ MORE.

D.C. police confirmed to CNN that they are investigating claims of “threats to do bodily harm.” The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill, neither did Women for America First or Infowars, the show Jones hosts.

An attorney for Jones denied to CNN that his client threatened Kremer.

On the day of the Dec. 12 event, Kremer rallied supporters over the unfounded belief that the November presidential election was rigged against Trump.

Jones appeared on a separate stage on the National Mall.

Jones is known to espouse conspiracy theories and angry rants against a range of groundless ideas, including that school shootings are hoaxes and a deep state sought to undermine Trump’s administration.

