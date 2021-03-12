http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nbOkhVCICSc/

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said on Thursday he would read Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s forthcoming book, , after its scheduled release on May 18.

“Alex Marlow, congratulations on the book, which I’m going to read,” Carlson said after an interview with Marlow following President Joe Biden’s Thursday address.

Carlson also remarked on the title of Marlow’s book. He said, “[Alex Marlow is] the author of the book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption. There’s an awful lot of that.”

Breaking the News is the product of a year-long investigation carried out by Marlow. It details news media corruption beyond political biases and goes into a myriad of conflicts of interest arising from advertising relationships and much of the industry’s conglomeration within multinational businesses.

Marlow previewed some of the revelations in his book during an introductory monologue in February as host of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

“I think it’s the most important thing I’ve done,” he said of his book. “It it not just original, but it is also a distillation of some of the biggest things we’ve talked about on the show. … You get all the details on this. It’s crazy stuff that’s uncovered — naming names, of course, as we always do — exposing people as we always do at Breitbart. There are bombshells in it [and] news that you will not be able to miss even if you want to avoid it.”

