Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed President Joe Biden’s Thursday night address, in which he told Americans who they can and can’t spend their Fourth of July with. “How dare you,” said Carlson.

After taking credit for the Trump administration’s coronavirus vaccine rollout, Biden announced that those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to participate in small gatherings to celebrate the Fourth of July, implying that those who are unwilling to get vaccinated will be left out of the holiday’s festivities.

“If we do our part… by July 4, there’s a good chance you, your families, and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day… small groups will be able to get together,” said the president during his address.

Carlson broadcasted the address during his show and offered commentary in response. The Fox News host called out Biden for saying America could only get back to normal once citizens receive the vaccine.

“By May he said there will be enough vaccines for every person in America. The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things could potentially get back to normal. No mention at all of the people who might not want to take that shot.”

“But the President said if you take that shot and wear your mask and listen to Doctor Fauci, it is possible, not assured but possible, that you might be able to gather in small groups with the one’s you love for the Fourth of July,” continued Carlson. “We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, that if you’re obedient, you will get it.”

Carlson proceeded to slam the president for his remarks. “Who are you talking to? This is a free people. This is a free country,” said Tucker in disgust. “How dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with.”



