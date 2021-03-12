https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/two-stanford-doctors-blast-nations-covid-response-worst-public-health-mistake-last-100-years/

Two world-renowned doctors at Stanford recently discussed the nation’s response to the China coronavirus (COVID).

Dr. Scott Atlas was a late member of the President’s team which addressed COVID. He was immediately shunned and shamed by the media because his narrative was different from that of fellow team members Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.

Dr. Atlas recently shared the following at an online conference:

The coronavirus pandemic has been a great tragedy, there can be no doubt about that. But it has also exposed profound issues in America that now threaten the very principles of freedom and order that we Americans often take for granted. TRENDING: JUST SHOCKING! Joe Biden Delivers Speech on Anniversary of COVID Lockdowns – Only 7,141 Tune In to White House YouTube Page for His First Address First, I have been shocked at the enormous power of the government, to unilaterally decree, to simply close businesses and schools by edict, restrict personal movement, mandate behavior, and eliminate our most basic freedoms, without any end and little accountability. Second, I remain surprised at the acceptance by the American people of draconian rules, restrictions, and unprecedented mandates, even those that are arbitrary, destructive, and wholly unscientific. This crisis has also exposed what we all have known existed, but we have tolerated for years: the overt bias of the media, the lack of diverse viewpoints on campuses, the absence of neutrality in big tech controlling social media, and now more visibly than ever, the intrusion of politics into science. Ultimately, the freedom to seek and state the truth is at risk here in the United States.

Not to be outdone, a fellow doctor at Stanford, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, discussed the COVID response this week. Bhattacharya was one of the co-authors, along with Dr. Atlas, of the Great Barrington Declaration:

I stand behind my comment that the lockdowns are the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years. We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation. At the same time, they have not served to control the epidemic in the places where they have been most vigorously imposed. In the US, they have – at best – protected the “non-essential” class from COVID, while exposing the essential working class to the disease. The lockdowns are trickle down epidemiology.

Bhattacharya continued:

“One is that people who are older have a much higher risk from dying from COVID than people who are younger…and that’s a really important fact because we know who is most vulnerable, it’s people that are older. So the first plank of the Great Barrington Declaration: let’s protect the vulnerable,” Bhattacharya said. “The other idea is that the lockdowns themselves impose great harm on people. Lockdowns are not a natural normal way to live.”

Bhattacharya explained.

People who are poor face much more hardship from the lockdowns than people who are rich.”

America needs to be better prepared to protect itself from pandemics. Hopefully, we all learn from this and never allow anti-American government overreach ever again.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

