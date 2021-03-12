https://www.theepochtimes.com/updates-on-ccp-virus-bulgaria-halts-astrazeneca-vaccine-rollout-citing-safety-concerns_3730981.html

Bulgaria has temporarily suspended inoculations with the AstraZeneca CCP virus vaccine and demanded safety guarantees from the European Union.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told a cabinet meeting that the immunization with this vaccine will be suspended until the European Medicines Agency issues a written statement that it is safe.

Bulgaria becomes the tenth European country to suspend vaccination using the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab following reports of blood clots in some people following the jab.

Hong Kong Reports 60 New Infections, Majority Linked to Gym Cluster

Hong Kong on Friday reported 60 new infections of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, the highest number of infections in the city since late January, prompting fears of a fifth wave of the virus.

Of the new infections, 47 were linked to an outbreak at a gym in the Sai Ying Pun neighborhood that is popular among expatriates. Health authorities have ordered all employees of gyms in Hong Kong to be screened for the virus. The gym cluster has so far infected 64 people.

Medical Examiner Not Jumping to Conclusions After Utah Mom Dies Following Vaccination

A Utah medical examiner on March 12 said there is not yet any evidence to suggest a connection between a death following a COVID-19 vaccination.

Kassidi Kurill, a 39-year-old mother of one from Ogden, received the vaccine due to her work as a surgical tech for several plastic surgeons. She received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 1. She had no underlying medical conditions.

Just four days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine, Kurill passed away. Her family believes her death may be directly linked to the vaccine.

Slovenian School Closed as Teachers Report Side Effects From Vaccine

A school in Slovenia cancelled classes on Friday after 26 teachers called in sick due to COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

Slovenian media say the staff at the school in the northwestern town of Velenje received AstraZeneca jabs on Wednesday and later reported side effects to the jabs including strong headaches, dizziness, high fever, and nausea.

Thailand Delays Use of the AstraZeneca Vaccine

Thailand delayed the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday after several European countries temporarily suspended the jabs following reports of blood clots in some people.

A publicity event with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receiving his first shot was canceled with dozens of media attending, less than an hour before the scheduled start. Instead, health officials held a news conference to explain the delay was based on the decision made by Denmark, Austria, and others as a precaution. The Danish health authority said Thursday it has found no evidence yet the vaccine was responsible for blood clots.

Texas AG Sues Austin Officials Over Not Lifting Mask Mandate

The Attorney General for Texas is suing officials in Austin after they refused to enforce an order that ended a statewide mask mandate, he said on Thursday.

Texas announced the lifting of that restriction—which had made mask-wearing compulsory in public buildings and many outdoor spaces to help contain the CCP virus—along with an end to occupancy curbs on businesses. The city council in Austin, the state capital, voted to still require masks to be worn.

Katabella Roberts, Reuters, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

