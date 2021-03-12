https://www.corbettreport.com/vaccine-lawsuit-cyberwar-on-fukushima-10-new-world-next-week/

Vaccine Lawsuit, Cyberwar On, Fukushima 10 – New World Next Week

03/12/2021

This week on the New World Next Week: New Mexico leads the way with the first US lawsuit against mandatory vaccinations; the US loudly announces their super secret cyber offensive on Russia; and the UN claims no adverse health effects ten years after Fukushima.

