https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaer-reports-1637-deaths-after-vaccine/
About The Author
Related Posts
When Liberal anti-racists turn out to be racist…
February 22, 2021
This is what mask indoctrination looks like…
February 12, 2021
Remember George Will? Me neither…
February 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy