Don’t look now, but Covid-19 cases in Florida are “still declining even though the more contagious B.1.1.7 was projected to be the dominant strain there by now”:

Can we officially cancel the variant and Spring Break-superspreader porn now?

Vaccines and herd immunity are probably at play here:

And the U.S. is doing a much better job than Europe:

From Bloomberg:

But they just won’t let it go. Even good news becomes a “warning”:

Oh, and the UK is not included in the Europe numbers because the UK is also doing a good job getting people vaccinated:

From the WSJ:

Virus infections and deaths have been falling rapidly in the U.S. and U.K. since January as inoculations take off among the elderly and other vulnerable groups. In the EU, however, new Covid-19 cases have been rising again since mid-February. U.S. infections and deaths, which were higher on a per-capita basis for most of 2020, have fallen below the bloc’s.

