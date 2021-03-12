https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/veggietales-co-creator-release-new-animated-series-dead-sea-squirrels/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Veggie Tales co-creator Mike Nawrocki, who also voiced Larry the Cucumber, is working on a new Bible project called The Dead Sea Squirrels.

The show, which will tell the story of Jesus’ life, follows a 10-year-old boy named Michael who, during an archaeological dig in the Dead Sea area, uncovers two preserved squirrels. Michael optimistically brings the squirrels home with him thinking that his classmates would find them as cool as he does. But, over time in the sun, the squirrels rehydrate and come back to life.

It turns out that the squirrels were from Galilee and they followed Jesus around and saw firsthand what Jesus taught and did. The series centers on their stories about Jesus as a way to connect children with the Bible.

