https://www.theepochtimes.com/video-facts-matter-march-12-us-marshal-sting-operation-31-missing-children-located-rescued-in-texas_3731704.html
Video: Facts Matter (March 12): US Marshal Sting Operation: 31 Missing Children Located, Rescued in Texas
In Dallas, after a month-long rescue operation, 31 missing children were located, recovered, or rescued.
In Manhattan, a school has released new language guidelines, which encourage the students to stop using words like mom, dad, and parents in order to make the campus a more “welcoming and inclusive” space.