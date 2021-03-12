https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-road-rage-philly-gun

A terrifying onslaught of road rage on a Philadelphia street was caught on video, and it showed the assailant physically attack a motorist, heave heavy debris at the motorist’s vehicle — and apparently grab a gun.

What are the details?

The attacker in the video is a dirt bike rider who was traveling in the city with a large group of dirt bikes and quads, which is illegal, PhillyVoice reported.

The victim — a 25-year-old man in an SUV — had been driving just after 6 p.m. Tuesday when the ATVs came to a sudden stop, and the victim’s SUV hit one of the bikes in the 1100 block of South Broad Street, the outlet said.

Police said the SUV driver exited his vehicle to check on the biker — and the biker became combative and demanded payment for the damages, PhillyVoice reported.

A witness’ video shows portions of the rider’s subsequent attack, the outlet said. The first part shows the rider punching the SUV driver, who appears to be pinned between the driver-side door and the SUV:

Then the enraged rider walks away from the SUV apparently toward the group with whom he’d been traveling and shouts, “Let me see that!” The biker then reaches out and appears to grab a gun from someone not visible in the clip:

“No, bro!” a woman who apparently was recording the incident is heard yelling. “Chill, chill, chill, chill!”

Another clip shows the rider picking up what appeared to be heavy debris from the street and chucking it at both sides of the SUV, and the vehicle’s windows appear to shatter:

Police told PhillyVoice the SUV driver reported minor injuries from the attack and from being cut by broken glass. A passenger in the SUV who was not seen in the video also suffered unspecified injures, a police spokesperson added to the outlet.

Here’s the video of the attack. Content warning: Racial slurs and profanity:

What happened next?

Police told PhillyVoice they received and are reviewing the video — and have a “person of interest” in custody.

Authorities have not released the identity of the individual brought in Thursday night but said additional information will follow when formal charges are filed, the outlet reported.

“Like most, I was both shocked and sickened by the utter lawlessness I saw in that video,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, PhillyVoice noted. “The individual responsible is in custody, and I want to thank our detectives for their quick work in identifying the suspect. I also wish a speedy and full recovery to the victims of this senseless assault.”

No weapons had been recovered as of Thursday afternoon, police told the outlet, and South Philadelphia detectives were still investigating.

Anything else?

PhillyVoice said the incident highlights “two ongoing dilemmas in the city: the prevalence of guns and the problems with illegal ATV and dirt bike riders on Philadelphia streets.”

The outlet said it’s illegal to operate such vehicles in Philadelphia — yet “ATV and dirt bike riders have been known to ride in large groups — particularly on Broad Street — and create dangerous conditions for other motorists.”

