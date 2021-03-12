https://thehill.com/homenews/news/542916-virginia-georgia-tech-acc-tournament-game-canceled-after-positive-covid-19-test

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) semifinal men’s basketball game that scheduled for Friday between the University of Virginia and Georgia Tech has been canceled after a member of the Cavaliers tested positive for the coronavirus.

“With the cancellation Georgia Tech advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN,” the ACC announced on Friday.

Virginia is working on contact tracing and is under quarantine following the positive test.

“Our thoughts are with @UVAMensHoops. Praying for the health of their student-athletes and staff, and that this setback will not prevent them from competing for a national championship,” Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech’s director of athletics, tweeted.

The Cavaliers are not the first college basketball team to have its season interrupted by the coronavirus.

Duke had its season cut short on Thursday when a positive COVID-19 case was found within the program.

That cancellation sent Florida State to the ACC semifinals.

Virginia is technically the reigning NCAA men’s champions, having won the national title in 2019. March Madness was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

To make the tournament this year, the Cavaliers will have to show seven consecutive negative daily coronavirus tests before arriving in Indianapolis, according to ESPN.

The team has not released a statement since the cancellation was announced, and it is not clear who on the team contracted the virus.

The ACC canceled its basketball tournament in 2020 due to the coronavirus but has pressed forward this year under strict guidelines for each team to follow.

