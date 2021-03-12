https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/ashli-babbitts-legal-team-discusses-case-tucker-carlson/

Tonight Terry Roberts, the attorney heading up Ashli Babbitt’s legal team went on Tucker Carlson to discuss the hardships and details of the case.

Ashli Babbit was shot dead by a US Capitol Police Officer on January 6, 2021.

Babbitt Family Attorney, Terrell Roberts told Tucker Carlson that NOTHING warranted the use of deadly force on Ashli Babbitt.

Terrell Roberts: “He could have arrested this 5’2”, 110-pound woman easily, but instead he shot her. You don’t use deadly force unless you are confronted with a threat to your life or a threat on somebody else’s life. There was no immediate threat to the Officer or to anyone else. That corridor was clear of Congressmen, there wasn’t even a Congressman close to Ashli Babbitt. She was not a threat and it’s baffling why he would go ahead and shoot her first rather than take the other steps of merely arresting her. “We’re two months down the road, we should have some kind of statement explaining why they had to shoot this lady.”

Ashli Babbitt’s Legal Team has attempted to cooperate with several agencies to advance the case, with little to no success.

In one of the most widely and publicly documented cases of excessive use of force, it’s odd the Capitol Hill Police Lieutenant has not been publicly named by the Police Department or Congress yet. They are attempting to hide the identity of this officer at all costs, it simply does not fit their narrative.

What are they hiding?

The Officer issued no verbal warning before fatally shooting Ashli Babbitt.

If you or anyone you know have tips or information regarding the case of Ashli Babbitt they can be submitted at:

[email protected]

Justice For Ashli Babbitt (@ForAshli) / Twitter

