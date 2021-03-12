https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-11-climate-warriors-coronavirus-mask-pollution.html

(Natural News) In the United Kingdom (U.K.) alone, mask waste is now exceeding five Eiffel Towers’ worth of rubbish every single year. And yet we have not heard a peep from the climate alarmists about how all that filthy plastic pollution is destroying the planet at a catastrophic rate.

Dr. Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., says mask pollution is a serious problem that is being all but completely ignored by the establishment. Plastic grocery bags and plastic straws are the equivalent of a mass extinction event, we are told, but not the tens of billions of plastic face masks that are being discarded every single day, many in parking lots and on sidewalks where they eventually end up in lakes, oceans and rivers.

If the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is really as real and as deadly as the medical industry claims, then all this mask litter is also creating a global biohazard situation. Chinese virus remnants could be brewing in the mesh layers of all those discarded masks, putting everyone who comes in contact with them at risk of infection.

“Masks act as air filters rather than barriers,” Dr. Joondeph explains. “A barrier would be one of those space suits with a self-contained breathing apparatus worn by researchers in the most secure biolabs like the one at Fort Detrick.”

“If such a filter was in the ventilation system of a bioweapons lab, capturing lethal viruses, would it be tossed in the trash along with coffee cups and candy wrappers? It certainly would not, instead considered hazardous biowaste, decontaminated, and disposed of safely.”

Those disposable, Chinese-made blue masks everyone wears take 450 years to biodegrade

Many people who wear a mask regularly are probably unaware of the fact that those disposable, made-in-China blue ones contain plastic materials that take 450 years to biodegrade. This means that for the next seven or eight generations, all those filthy masks will stew in the world’s water supplies and leach microplastics well into the future.

Since tens of millions of people wear these blue masks one after another, day after day – with no end in sight – there will effectively be untold billions of them littering the world’s oceans pretty much forever.

The environmental impact of this is virtually immeasurable. An analysis out of the U.K. determined that every single day in Great Britain alone, 66,000 tons of contaminated plastic waste is created from people wearing single-use masks.

Since many retail stores are still handing out single-use blue masks like candy on Halloween, people continue to take them, use them once, then throw them in the trash or on the ground on the way out to their car.

“How many will end up in oceans and landfills, contaminating water and food chains with micro-plastics?” Dr. Joondeph asks. “Will sea animals become entangled in elastic mask straps as they are with plastic six-pack rings?”

Another irony is the fact that fossil fuel-derived petroleum is required to make single-use blue masks. If the leftists pushing the man-made climate change conspiracy theory achieved their ultimate goal of completely transitioning to “renewable” energy, there would be no more raw material available to make these masks.

“The same ‘follow the science’ crowd is also quite certain that man made global warming will destroy the planet, now in nine short years according to climate scientist John Kerry,” Dr. Joondeph says. “Yet they are ignorantly or willfully paying no attention to the real environmental impact of the mountains of trash created over dubious COVID rules and mandates, such as masking up the entire population indefinitely.”

“Was it ever about the environment? Or the virus? Or simply a power grab by the left?”

More news stories about the environmental damage being caused by single-use plandemic face masks can be found at Pandemic.news.

