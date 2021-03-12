https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2021/03/12/where-did-common-sense-go-farmers-react-to-bidens-covid-relief-favoring-black-farmers-n342053
About The Author
Related Posts
Never Trumpers Play the Moral Authority Card on Anti-Lockdown Conservatives, Get the Responses They Deserve
December 18, 2020
University Of Texas Disbands Anti-Free Speech Group
December 27, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy