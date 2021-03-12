https://www.dailywire.com/news/wisconsin-high-school-apologizes-for-issuing-graphic-sex-survey-to-students

A Wisconsin high school was forced to apologize after a 10th-grade health teacher issued a graphic sex survey to students.

The survey was issued at Brookfield Central High School near Milwaukee to a 10th-grade health class wherein students were asked to view and discuss the survey responses in real-time.

The true or false-style survey read:

I have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs while having sexual intercourse. I have had sexual intercourse with four or more people. I have had unprotected vaginal sex. I have participated in oral or anal sex.

One family, who spoke to The Daily Wire on the condition of anonymity, said that their child came home from school feeling uncomfortable after taking the survey. The child told their parents that they felt obligated to complete the survey in front of their peers, even though they wished to opt out of the exercise.

According to the family, the school told students that they could opt out of the survey. However, students were not able to leave the classroom and were asked to sit through the presentation.

“There was no opting out, even though the school claims that that was an option,” one parent said. “[The survey] should not be an option that you offer a minor. It should have parental consent.”

Disgruntled parents reached out to the school district with no response. Only after a local Wisconsin ABC news affiliate wrote an article about the subject did the school district respond.

In an email to parents, Brookfield Central Principal Brett Gruetzmacher apologized for the survey that “should not have been delivered.” The email cites the district’s policy that the family plays a primary role in consenting to the curriculum.

“[The] district recognizes the primary role that the family plays in developing values, attitudes and behavior,” the email reads. “Our role is to support the efforts of the family and facilitate the development of positive student self-esteem, a sense of personal responsibility, and the ability for students to make rational and intelligent decisions.”

The policy also states that teachers can only use approved instructional lessons and material for all health classes. Gruetzmacher apologized and claimed that the same mistake would not be made.

“Unfortunately, in this instance, these expectations were not followed. No student-specific information was recorded during this survey and the survey … will not be used again,” Gruetzmacher said. “I am sorry and disappointed that this happened and will take the necessary steps to ensure that this does not happen again.”

Parents are skeptical about the school’s apology, as they feel that the lack of transparency about curriculum is part of a broader pattern of behavior. Parents explained to The Daily Wire that they are contacted about opting their children out of controversial learning exercises moments before the curriculum is taught. Often it’s difficult for parents to keep up with what is being taught because controversial topics on race and politics may emerge in a science class.

For example, students in an English class were asked to write an assignment about the NFL and its response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was revived after the death of George Floyd. When disgruntled parents emailed Gruetzmacher, they were met with radio silence and left them feeling like their child would bear the burden of their complaint.

“When you have a complaint or bring something negative that they’ve done to their attention, they punish your kids,” the parents claim.

The more vocal parents are asking for more transparency within the school district so parents can hold the district accountable for inappropriate behaviors. Many believe that the district will not make the necessary changes.

“They’re just going to keep doing the same thing,” one parent said. “They’ve never been held accountable for anything.”

