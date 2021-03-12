https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2021/03/12/you-love-to-see-it-cnn-hilariously-dunked-by-newsmax-after-seeking-comment-on-ratings-decline-n342289
About The Author
Related Posts
Former Trump Strategic Director Matt Braynard Forms “Look Ahead America” to Fight Tech Censorship
January 27, 2021
Trump Provokes Praise From an Unlikely Place: Snoop Dogg
January 20, 2021
Joe Biden Signs EO Mandating Mask-Wearing on Federal Property, Immediately Violates It (Video)
January 21, 2021
Rashida Tlaib Takes the Idiocy Up to Another Level
January 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy