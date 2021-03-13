https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543086-alabama-republican-party-to-gift-trump-with-resolution-acknowledging-him

The Alabama Republican Party will honor former President TrumpDonald TrumpPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Fundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures Trump rally organizer claims Alex Jones threatened to throw her off stage: report MORE for being “one of the greatest and most effective presidents in the 245-year history of this Republic,” Fox News reported.

At a Saturday evening reception held at Mar-a-Lago, the party will present Trump with a framed resolution that grants him the honor.

“The resolution, basically, it just talks about the greatness of Donald J. Trump, how he made America great again and I hope other states will follow suit,” Perry Hooper Jr., a former state representative and a member of the state party’s executive committee, told Fox News.

Members of the state’s GOP unanimously voted on the resolution, which claims that “President Trump put the American people and the American worker first in all of his decisions.”

Among Trump’s accomplishments cited in the document are his success with Operation Warp Speed, his withdraw from the “job-killing Paris Climate Agreement” and his appointment of “three constitutionally conservative judges.”

“It’s just recognizing him for all the great things he has done for America for bringing back American manufacturing, cutting taxes, creating best economy ever, building up our military,” added Hooper, who also served as the 2016 Trump campaign’s Alabama co-chairman, according to Fox News.

The resolution also bashes President Biden Joe BidenPentagon takes heat for extending Guard’s time at Capitol Booker to try to make child tax credit expansion permanent Sullivan says tariffs will not take center stage in talks with China MORE, stating that “President Trump accomplished more in 48 days than Joe Biden did in 48 years as a senator and vice president.”

The Alabama Republican Party did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

