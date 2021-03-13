https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/03/13/another-night-vandalism-portland-100-detained-13-arrested/

Last night after a large group of Antifa goons marched around the city smashing windows. Police surrounded all 100 of them and would only release them one at a time after photographing their faces. Some in the group refused and 13 people were arrested.

“Those that were being detained were identified and photographed, as part of a criminal investigation, before being released,” PPB said in a release early Saturday. “Some refused to comply and locked arms together in an effort to interfere with the investigation. Officers escorted them away and they were arrested.” PPB said officers found several items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives. “As the event unfolded, groups formed on the outside and physically challenged officers. Some threw rocks and full cans of beer at officers,” PPB said. “Officers deployed some OC spray and one impact munition.”

The tactic the police used last night is known as kettling and is very unpopular with the far left because it works. Today OPB has a story painting it as a violation of civil rights:

The controversial tactic, known as kettling, has been at the center of multiple lawsuits and is broadly criticized by civil rights advocates as dangerous and so indiscriminate as to violate civil rights… Controversy over kettling won’t be new for Portland city leaders. In 2017, the Portland Police Bureau detained at least 389 people during protests between the far-right group Patriot Prayer and counterprotesters. That event led to two federal civil rights lawsuits alleging the officers made no attempt to distinguish between protesters, bystanders, and press. Ultimately, the courts found that PPB had not violated the protesters’ civil rights.

Sad trombone. No one’s civil rights were violated last night because there isn’t a right to march around and break windows. This tactic works and should be used more often when Antifa goons start breaking things. Former NY Times editor Sarah Jeong was not happy about Antifa being stopped in their tracks:

Ex-NYT editor & #antifa booster Sarah Jeong is not happy the Portland Police responded to stop the rioters from breaking more property in a residential area of NW Portland. https://t.co/46GQUiO8wl pic.twitter.com/gnuPyZLwNq — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Anyway, there’s lot of video from last night. Let’s start by noting that this was the second night of vandalism in a row. As Ed pointed out yesterday, on Thursday night a group had smashed windows outside the federal courthouse on the same day the barriers were taken down. So Friday it was boarded back up:

Crews are out today boarding up the federal courthouse once again, with several windows smashed last night here in Portland #Portland #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/cyn8tZRev2 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 12, 2021

With the windows at the courthouse either broken out or protected, Antifa moved on from that target and spent last night marching through the Pearl District.

Crowd of over a hundred out tonight in Portland’s Pearl District #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/qUgpTl1eaT — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 13, 2021

Police followed them.

Portland Police follow the group closely on bikes tonight, as various objects are moved into the street #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/mRz2CAxZZQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 13, 2021

Within a matter of minutes the smashing had begun and police quickly moved in:

“You are being detained for the investigation of a crime” Portland Police have kettled a large crowd down a side street here in Portland’s Pearl District #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/ZOA9R7srHt — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 13, 2021

“This is a temporary detention, we will be removing you one at a time” Portland Police make an announcement as they kettle a crowd of around a hundred after several windows were smashed #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/OmX7bKJotJ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the people on the inside were stunned. Police haven’t used this tactic in years and Antifa doesn’t know what to do when they can’t just get their way.

This is new. There has never been an actual kettle in Portland. No mass arrests Someone just threw a bottle at the cops — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

Their courage failed:

“anyone want a last cigarette before you can’t have one?” Someone is screaming that anyone who doesn’t want to fight is a coward, which is one interpretation Another would be that the protest IS HELLA outnumbered — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

And failed some more:

An attempt at the ACAB chant quickly fizzles. There are a few people screaming at the cops but mostly everyone else is just shocked and waiting. Sound and fury; nothing to be done — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

Demands to release them were not met:

“Let them go!” chants from some outside the police lines in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/4ZoB1gVW7u — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) March 13, 2021

Police began removing people one by one:

Literally taking people one by one This isn’t violent deterrence, it’s deterrence by boredom pic.twitter.com/qtEwrXSn22 — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

Eventually the few remaining people settled on a tactic. They sat down and refused to leave.

A cop patiently explains all that they’re doing is IDing people and letting them go The protesters tell her to fuck off pic.twitter.com/guUEBgefB6 — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

More passive resistance inside the kettle pic.twitter.com/dIeuFWLINb — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

Police are not arguing with people:

The cops approach a protester and inform them they can leave voluntarily or be arrested Protester informs them they have a legal right to be on the sidewalk They are arrested pic.twitter.com/27C7AKSZSb — UNBLOCK ME YOU COWARD (@LauraJedeed) March 13, 2021

And that’s about it. As mentioned above, about 100 were detained and 13 were arrested. Portland police posted photos of the weapons the group quickly dropped in the street when they realized they were in danger of being arrested:

Officers discovered numerous items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives (photos).

Here’s some of the damage that prompted the kettling:

This tactic worked and Portland police should do it more often the moment these goon squads start breaking things. Finally, here’s a local news report on the action last night.

