Before the election, then Democrat nominee Joe Biden basically sent out the invitations to come to the southern border in anticipation of his election as president:

On day one, I’ll send a bill to Congress creating a clear roadmap to citizenship for Dreamers and the 11 million undocumented people already strengthening our nation. It’s long overdue. pic.twitter.com/ajO7uUb9po — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2020

And you know what happened next — and it’s getting worse:

JUST IN: A south Texas migrant facility is now at 729% of its legal capacity, children are going hungry and are only able to shower once every seven days -Daily Mail — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2021

According to an internal CBP document reviewed by CBS News, the migrant holding facility in Donna, Texas was at 729% capacity last week. These migrant children were interviewed two days ago: https://t.co/xxFjvXsw0T — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) March 13, 2021

On top of that, there’s this report:

Hundreds of immigrant children and teenagers have been detained at a Texas Border Patrol tent facility in packed conditions, lawyers who have interviewed some of the children say. The Biden administration has denied the lawyers access to the facility. https://t.co/QetIQtKsGW — The Associated Press (@AP) March 13, 2021

With all that in mind, a certain member of Congress is being alerted that it might be time for another trip to the border:

Hey @AOC, you going down there to cry or nah? https://t.co/OVeEab15yI — Dan O’Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 13, 2021

@AOC we need a photo op STAT — Heather A (@HintheNash) March 13, 2021

Where’s AOC? No crying outside the fence now? https://t.co/yAmghXDhQc — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 13, 2021

Calling @AOC anyone got eyes on her? — Kemba (@kembageorge) March 13, 2021

And where are all “the cruelty is the point” Democrats who were outspoken about this last year?

It’s white pants suit time for AOC? — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 13, 2021

Is @AOC going to go down there and report back on “the concentration camps?” I doubt it. — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) March 13, 2021

Where aoc when you need her that’s right turning a blind eye pic.twitter.com/ViOYY7F1xv — 🦅🇺🇸 DJP🇺🇸🗽 (@LIGERKING2020) March 13, 2021

No crying at the fence photo ops happening this time. Weird. https://t.co/E3tlQhiyJU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2021

When Trump was president the emergency sounded much more serious, even though it’s worse now under Biden:

What are they now? https://t.co/GliXRV3Yjf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 13, 2021

The Democrat tune sure has changed even though the problem is even worse.

