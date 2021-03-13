https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/arab-country-trump-helped-israel-make-peace-will-invest-10-billion-israeli-economy/

(DAILY CALLER) – Following normalizing relationships, the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday that it would be setting up a $10 billion investment fund targeting key sectors in the Israeli economy.

The UAE plans to use the allotted funds to “invest in and alongside Israel across sectors including energy, manufacturing, water, space, healthcare and agri-tech,” the state-run Emirates News Agency reported.

The funds aim to support “development initiatives” and strengthen UAE-Israel regional economic cooperation, the agency said, adding that “fund allocations will derive from government and private sector institutions.”

