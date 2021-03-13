https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/13/as-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-scrambles-to-re-fund-the-police-this-happened-in-his-city-last-night/

After successfully having some money that funded police reallocated to other areas last year, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now seeks to re-fund the police after the backfire:

JUST IN: Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has requested that city officials approve $2 million in funding to bring back police patrols following a large spike in crime rates — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngo shared just another night worth of reasons Wheeler is trying to backpedal on his previous support for the “defund the police” movement:

“Why are you guys taking down the license plate number?” asks militant antifa videographer Alissa Azar. “Because I suspect you guys are going to be involved in criminal activity,” responds the officer. He was right. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/KXW2VeTqeu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Yes he was:

After dozens of #antifa smashed out windows in a residential area of downtown Portland, police kettled an entire street of them, the first time in years that effective tactic has been used. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/m57WHIq1NG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Portland Police kettled a large group of #antifa rioters after they began smashing property in a residential area of downtown. Antifa are extremely angry. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/20R2L4bPZf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Portland Police created a perimeter around #antifa extremists who began rioting in a residential area. “Legal observers” and press are given the opportunity to leave. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/MueiXk6rXi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

The #antifa rioters who are kettled in are being escorted out one-by-one by police. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/yM9gjebACA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Helpless after being stopped in their tracks via an effective @PortlandPolice kettle, #antifa rioters resist being removed and identified. It doesn’t work. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/2iRY3tWtqV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

#Antifa rioters are becoming more bold in their direct attacks on people’s homes. https://t.co/J8u7czf2Cp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Before #antifa rioters were shut down via a surprise police perimeter, they marched in a group and smashed out windows. Video by @BGOnTheScene. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/blT2kknFvd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

#Antifa accounts on social media called for their comrades to swarm police as the black bloc was being detained. Some rioters showed up to confront police but failed to break their hold. #PortlandRiots Video by @realblairnelson: pic.twitter.com/6bRKVi0wBA — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

The Federal Protective Service removed the barrier around the courthouse in Portland after the city pressured them to do so in order to return “normalcy.” Almost immediately, #antifa returned to smash up the building. Now the DOJ says the fence is going back up. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2021

Why does that happen night after night?

And then let them all go home… — OrwellWasRight (@OrwellWas_Right) March 13, 2021

Small edit- they will all go back to their parents basements. — trevbo (@georgiaduck) March 13, 2021

Until the next night when they do it all over again.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

