https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/13/as-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-scrambles-to-re-fund-the-police-this-happened-in-his-city-last-night/

After successfully having some money that funded police reallocated to other areas last year, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now seeks to re-fund the police after the backfire:

Meanwhile, journalist Andy Ngo shared just another night worth of reasons Wheeler is trying to backpedal on his previous support for the “defund the police” movement:

Yes he was:

Why does that happen night after night?

Until the next night when they do it all over again.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...